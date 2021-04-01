The Siren actor answered the call to come to Vancouver





We spoke to Georgia Waters about the Siren series, how she feels about her new hometown, Vancouver, and her other plans. Photo by NOAH ASANIAS / PNG

Content of the article Mermaid When: Streaming now Or: Disney + In the new Disney + Siren series, mermaids invade a fictional city in Washington State. But the show isn’t really new and it was filmed in British Columbia. One of the main ones is Georgia Waters, a British actor / model who moved to Vancouver three years ago. We told her about the show, how she feels about her new city and her other plans: Q: Did you move to Vancouver for Siren? A: No, but I got the show very quickly after moving. Q: What brought you here? A: A real lifestyle change. I lived in London (England). Everything seemed very fast. It was quite difficult to get outside. It didn’t seem like a very healthy lifestyle. I had a few actor friends who said there was a lot of filming here in Vancouver, and there were beaches and mountains. So it didn’t take much thought before making my decision. Q: Did you know where you were going to live in Vancouver?

Content of the article A: No idea at all. I’m here with my partner which made it easier. We booked an Airbnb for the first month and spent a day in each neighborhood and then decided which one we liked the most. It didn’t seem difficult. Maybe because of the industry, there was a place to go immediately. I found it quite easy to make friends if you showed up there. Q: Siren has a bit of a weird story. It went from being a top-notch show on Freeform to being canceled at Disney +, right? A: Yes. It was on Freeform, which is owned by Disney. Now Disney + has taken it over, I guess to see if bringing it to a wider audience increases ratings. For me, it’s great that more people can watch it, especially here. Freeform is not available in Canada, so a lot of friends couldn’t watch it. Q: You seem proud of the show. Was it fun to do? A: Yeah, that was really fun. We had been touring for about 2 and a half years, so we got to know each other very well. Everyone was really talented and committed. There was no ego involved, everyone was there to do the best job they could. It was also a fairly international cast. There was a feeling that was all here together, far from our original homes. I miss all the cast and crew. It’s the other amazing thing about being in Vancouver, I’m always close to the locals that have been chosen. Q: What kind of preparation did you do? A: I watched the first season and quickly realized that this depiction of mermaids was very different from what we’ve seen before. They really are predators, like a vampire. When they are underwater, they look a lot like sharks. We did things like watch animal documentaries, lots of deep sea mammals and sharks. It was helpful in knowing how to get around. Q: Another recent project is the 2020 Toys of Terror movie. Are you a horror fan? A: I am not traditionally. I don’t watch a lot of horror. While there are moments of horror throughout the film, there are also moments of silliness and emotional connection. Q: Are you in between projects now? A: I have a feature film coming out later this year, an independent film shot in London. Then I also auditioned a lot. And then the writing. I have worked on two projects now that I want to take to the next level. It’s going to be my goal this year to push one of these over the line.

