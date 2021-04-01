Man caught spraying graffiti on Hollywood beauty industry – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

HOLLYWOOD, Florida. (WSVN) – Police are looking for a serial vandal who was caught spray-painting graffiti at a Hollywood beauty company.

The enraged owner of Elegant Beauty Supply along South 30th Avenue is hoping the surveillance video will help lead to an arrest.

“He scores pretty quickly. It happens in a matter of minutes, and it goes all the way down the side of the building, ”said Jessia Mobassaleh. “It starts on the right side, going all the way down. This time he only uses two colors, a black box and a white box.

The incident Mobassaleh is talking about was caught on CCTV on February 12 at around 4:30 am He left his tag or signature behind, but the wall is not a mural in Wynwood, but a shopping complex in Hollywood.

“It’s expensive. In order to cover what he does, we have to paint, and it’s around $ 3,500 each time he does it, ”Mobassaleh said.

The vandalism has been going on for at least two years and last month Elegant Beauty Supplies was struck three times along with other neighboring businesses.

“You might think it’s art, but I hope he hears this and understands that it puts us in a difficult financial situation,” Mobassaleh said.

Mobassaleh showed 7News the latest surveillance footage of the vandal shooting at the dumpster and spray painting the side of it on Saturday, also around 4.30am.

It appears to be the same man, and his red car can be seen in the pictures as well.

“He sprays, I wish I had known. I don’t know, I wish I could take advantage of it, but I can’t because there is nothing I can take away from it, ”said Mobassaleh.

On March 10, another group of vandals were also seen spraying the side of the building.

Businesses are right off of I-95, so owners think they want people to see what they think is art. However, the city of Hollywood is forcing companies to repaint, and it’s too expensive.

“Why not leave him? Because the city asks us to paint it, to cover it within 30 days of when they notice it, ”Mobassaleh said.

Now business owners are hoping someone will recognize who the vandals or the red car are and put a stop to it. They also hope that the Hollywood police will get more involved.

“We hope the police department really takes this seriously as it affects businesses and their city,” Mobassaleh said.

Business owners are waiting for a detective to be assigned to the case.

If they don’t paint the graffiti within 30 days, they will be fined.

If you recognize the car, man, or anyone else in the group that came to mark the shopping complex, please call the Hollywood Police.

