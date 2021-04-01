Thomas Caldwell reviews ‘The Father’ – Afternoons

First The father appears to be simply a tragic drama about Anthony (Anthony Hopkins), an elderly man with dementia who is increasingly losing his autonomy and his grip on reality. Proudly independent, a little flirtatious and often deliciously fierce, his decline is the source of a lot of stress and sorrow for his daughter Anne (Olivia Colman) who must convince him that he needs professional care because she will no longer be available for visit him regularly. . It’s a sad and upsetting storyline that many will find painfully familiar and yet in the hands of first-time filmmaker Florian Zeller, who also wrote the famous 2012 play the film is based on, it’s also sometimes a puzzle movie to decode, a menacing thriller and even a dark comedy.

Many dementia films often focus on a partner or family member who must witness the decline of a loved one; Far from her (Sarah Polley, 2006) and Iris (Richard Eyre, 2001) being two films of the last twenty years which stand out for having dealt particularly well with this perspective. Which sets The father Other than that, not only is the focus on the person with dementia, but also the fact that the entire film is constructed to convey their subjective experience of not being able to trust their memories or perceptions. The information given to Anthony is subsequently contradicted, strangers in his home pretend to be people he knows and the events he is experiencing seem irrelevant. Through the use of directing, casting, dialogue, and narrative structure, audiences are constantly put off guard so that, like Anthony, they are never quite sure what is real and of what is imagined, even in the space of unique scenes.

In the hands of a less competent director and cast, the formally playful aspects of The father might have come across as insensitive or inappropriate novelty. Instead, it makes the film quite engaging, for while Anthonys’ torment is never in doubt, he conveys his point of view in an undeniably intriguing way. The style and pace of the film soon shows that none of what is happening can be assumed to be real, and yet the film continually finds ways to lull audiences into a false sense of security, only to shoot once more. the carpet from under their feet. It is sometimes scary and at other times terribly funny.

Often when discussing a film adapted from a play, the question arises as to whether the film transcends its origins to feel like a work in its own right or whether it feels overwhelmed by its amazement. . With curiosity, The father seems to belong to neither side. It’s hard not to see how it would have worked out on stage as so many aspects of the script are designed to capitalize on being played on stage, and yet its theatrical background gives the film a quality that is slightly off the beaten track. reality that increases the degree of which it transmits the subjective experience of Anthonys.

The father inevitably comes to a deeply moving and heartfelt place in his empathy for Anthonys’ plight. There is nothing frivolous about the difficult subject The father explores, but by being such a surprising, well-crafted and innovative film, this subject matter is made accessible, resulting in a remarkably powerful film to admire and be deeply moved.