From Akshay Kumar, John Abraham to Sridevi; 5 Bollywood Celebrities Who Got Married In Secret





Today we’ve compiled a list of B-Town stars who shocked their fans and the world by getting married in secret ceremonies. Looked.

Well, it’s no secret that Bollywood stars are under the constant gaze of the media and the paparazzi. The Paps closely watch the stars and thus try to catch every glimpse of their movement. It won’t be wrong to say that their personal lives are not hidden from the public eye. From their relationships and affairs to their personal lives, celebrities are often in the public domain. Many times they are seen hiding from the public eye, especially when it comes to their love life. While many celebs enjoy sharing their personal lives including announcing weddings in public, a few like Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, Saif Ali Khan, Twinkle Khanna, Dharmendra, among others, like to keep a low profile. Note, fans are always on the lookout for their personal details. Celebrity weddings have always been the topic of most attention. Some celebrities chose to get married in secret and then shocked the whole world. Let’s take a look at some celebrities who got married secretly. Dharmendra and Hema Malini The couple are adored by millions for both on-screen and off-screen chemistry. At the time, the actor was so enamored with Hema that he converted to Islam to marry the Dream Girl. The superstars of yesteryear fell in love with each other in 1970, on the sets of the movie Tum Haseen Main Jawan. At that time, Dharmendra was already married to Prakash Kaur and had two sons, Sunny and Bobby. He then divorced his ex-wife. Apparently, Dharmendra and Hema got married in secret and then got hitched in the Iyengar style since Hema Malini is an Iyengar. John Abraham and Priya Runchal After partying with Bipasha Basu, the Dhoom actor found love at investment bank Priya Runchal. The actor married Priya Runchal, an NRI financial analyst from the United States in a secret ceremony. According to ETimes, the couple hitched up on Jan.3, 2014 and celebrated in Los Angeles. Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh Saif Ali Khan secretly tied the knot with Amrita Singh in 1991. The actors’ parents are said to have been frowned upon in their relationship due to their age gap. Saif got married at a time when even his first movie hadn’t been released. However, the couple separated from each other. They divorced in 2004. Saif and Amrita have children Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim together. Saif is now married to actress Kareena Kapoor. Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna Apparently, Khiladi Kumar married actress Twinkle Khanna in a secret ceremony. The two had worked together in films like International Khiladi and Zulmi. The two shocked everyone when they announced their wedding. They married in 2001 and are parents to a son named Aarav and daughter Nitara. Boney Kapoor and Sridevi When the late actress Sridevi and Boney Kapoor first met, the famous producer was married to Mona Kapoor. According to the Times of India report, Boney and Sridevi walked down the aisle in a secret temple ceremony in 1996. Read also:EXCLUSIVE: Hera Pheri 3 script locked, will take off from where Part 2 ended with Akshay, Paresh and Suniel X

