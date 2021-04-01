India’s 10 Best Actors in Hollywood Movies and TV

Hollywood movies and American television are teeming with extraordinary talent from all over the world. Actors of various origins need the right opportunities to present themselves internationally, and cinema and television have tried for several years to be more inclusive.

Several Indian actors have been part of famous movies and shows coming out of Hollywood. From renowned Indian actors such as Irrfan, Om Puri and Nasiruddin Shah, to young actors such as Kal Penn, there is no shortage of talent when it comes to talent shining outside India.

ten Suraj sharma

A young actor of Indian origin who is trying to become big in Hollywood is Suraj Sharma. Fans will remember Sharma as the rustic young man who played young Pi in the gorgeous cinematicThe life of Pi.

After her great debut, Sharma appeared on shows such as Showtime. Country and he’s off to a good start for what all fans hope will be a prolific career.

9 Amitabh Bachchan

Bollywood superstar of yesteryear and still very active and beloved today, Amitabh Bachchan has also had his fair share of roles in Hollywood projects, although perhaps not as many as his fans would prefer.

Bachchan starred in Leonardo DiCaprio and Toby McGuire’s film,The great Gatsby, an adaptation of F. The novel by Scott Fitzgerald. He plays the flamboyant player Meyer Wolfsheim, who crosses paths with Gatsby and becomes his business partner.

8 Shabana Azmi

Yet another prominent Indian actor, Shabana Azmi has been a part of Hollywood projects, such asMidnight children, which was an adaptation of the acclaimed novel of the same name by Salman Rushdie, and The reluctant fundamentalist, alongside Riz Ahmed.

Azmi is a respected actress in India, having worked with some of the country’s most renowned filmmakers. She is known for performing intensely realistic roles, largely in offbeat filmmaking, and has an impressive repertoire of films over her decades-long career.

7 Anupam kher

Veteran Indian actor Anupam Kher has appeared in a few Hollywood projects, such as the Academy AwardSilver Linings Playbookand Midnight children.

Kher also appeared in Bombay Hotel, based on the real events of the horrific 11/26 attacks in Mumbai, when terrorists took control of several key locations in India’s financial capital, including the famous Taj Mahal hotel. In the movie, Kher played the chef who decides not to escape the hotel when the window of opportunity presents itself and stays behind to help the guests who are still trapped inside. He also appeared in the Gurinder Chadha films,play it like Beckhamand Married and prejudices.

6 Aishwarya Rai

The charming Aishwarya Rai was one of the first of her generation of Indian actors to walk through Western projects, starring in films like Gurinder Chadha’s Married and prejudices, Provoked, The last legion starring Colin Firth and Ben Kingsley, and as femme fatale in the comedy-drama,The Pink Panther 2.

Rai is presented as one of the most beautiful actresses in Indian commercial cinema and has been on the jury of the Cannes Film Festival for years.

5 Ali Fazal

Handsome Ali Fazal is slowly but surely making a mark in Hollywood with his breakout role with none other than Dame Judy Dench in Stephen Frears’ historical drama,Victoria and Abdul.

Fazal will next be seen in Kenneth Brannagh’s highly anticipated adaptation of Agatha Christie’s bestselling novel, Death on the Nile.

4 Kunal Nayyar

Kunal Nayyar is a household name for fans of the hit American sitcom The Big Bang Theory. While the actor was born in England and is British, his family moved back to India when he was only four years old and he was recruited from New Delhi. Nayyar played the lovable Rajesh Koothrapalli, a shy young astrophysicist suffering from the inability to speak to women and who wanted to overcome the problem, although he unfortunately remained single by the end of the series.

Nayyar then stepped out of his comfort zone and took a spooky ride in Netflix crime drama Criminal like manipulator Sandeep Singh, a cold-hearted murderer who ends up caught in his own web of lies and deception. Fans can’t wait to find out what Nayyar has up his sleeve.

3 Om Puri

Another veteran Indian actor was Om Puri, known for his roles in Indian arthouse films. The actor has appeared in a number of Hollywood films, from the film starring Tom Hanks-Julia Roberts,Charlie Wilson’s War, The hundred foot journey, where he starred alongside Dame Helen Mirren, and the comedy-drama,East is East.

One of his last appearances before his tragic death in 2017 was that of Gurinder Chadha. Viceroy’s House.

2 Irrfan Khan

The most acclaimed Indian actor in Hollywood, with an impressive array of roles in a number of high profile films, was Irrfan Khan. The beloved actor passed away in April 2020 after battling cancer, but not before giving the world incredible roles in several different languages.

Irrfan has appeared in films like Mira Nair’s Namesake,Slumdog Millionaire, A mighty heart,alongside Angelina Jolie, Hell with Tom Hanks, and of course, as an adult Pi in Ang Lee’s Oscar-winning film Life of Pi.

1 Priyanka chopra

Probably the Indian actor who has found the most popularity in recent years is Priyanka Chopra, who has made waves both in Western films and on television. Chopra recently added another feather to her cap when she and her husband Nick Jonas announced the 93rd Academy Awards for 2020.

Chopra had her big luck on western television with the lead role in the crime drama,Quantico.She has appeared in movies like Baywatch,alongside Dwayne Johnson and Zac Effron, A child like Jake,starring Claire Danes and Jim Parsons, and was recently seen in the original Netflix movie,The white tiger,which earned an Oscar nomination. Chopra will next be seen in the long-awaited sequel to the phenomenal hit. Matrix series.

