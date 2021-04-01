Rajinikanth awarded the 2020 Dadasaheb Phalke Prize





Happy to announce the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2020 to one of the greatest actors in the history of Indian cinema Rajnikant ji. His contribution as an actor, producer and screenwriter has been emblematic, ”tweeted Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar. Read also | Inside Mumbais’ new extortion economy Presented annually at the National Film Award ceremony, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award recognizes outstanding contribution to the growth and development of Indian cinema. “It was first presented in 1969 and its recipients include Lata Mangeshkar, Shashi Kapoor, Yash Chopra and Dev Anand, among It was last awarded to Amitabh Bachchan in 2019. Rajinikanth, born Shivaji Rao Gaekwad to a Marathi family, started his film career with a Tamil film Apoorva Raagangal (1975). The actor is renowned for his manners and style – the signature walk, flicking a cigarette and grabbing it between his lips (cigarettes have been replaced by chewing gum over the years to cultivate a more responsible image), and his natural comedic timing, in over 200 films. A blockbuster series from the 1970s to mid-2000s includes titles like Bairavi, Mullum Malarum, Billa, Murattu Kaalai, Naan Sigappu Manithan, Padikkathavan, M. Bharat, Velaikaran, Thalapathi, Annamalai, Baashha, Muthu, Arunachalam, Padayappa, Baba and Chandramukhi. Last seen in action thriller Darbar, released in January 2020, the 70-year-old actor was also honored with the Padma Bhushan (2000) and the Padma Vibhushan (2016). Rajinikanth reportedly registered some 55,000 fan clubs worldwide in 2001, after which he ceased to certify them. Recognized as one of the few prominent men in Tamil, as well as in Indian cinema, who can touch the common man on the street and the upper class, trade experts say he still has the multiplex and the rooted single screen audience. for him, including young people, the target group of Tamil films. Given his mass appeal, controversies around the social and political positions of the actors were also significant, such as his justification for police action during the 2018 Thoothukudi violence or his one-day fast in protest. against the decision of the government of Karnataka not to release water from the Kaveri River in Tamil Nadu in 2002. After announcing a foray into politics in 2018, the actor recently cited health concerns for canceling these plans. Unlike contemporary Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth has always been particularly careful to target family audiences and obtain a U (universal) certificate for his films, ”independent analyst Sreedhar Pillai said in a previous interview with Mint. said, is basically to do with his humility, everyone knows he was a bus driver and a coolie before he became a star. This created a halo around him that still functions today. He’s an ordinary man who comes out of nowhere, making no bones about being bald and as comfortable wearing a crumpled kurta as he is on screen, dressed in fancy suits and wigs. Certainly in recent years it has been difficult for filmmakers to keep these typical Rajnikanth commercial elements intact in their projects while also coming up with something new for the superstar. Rajni learned a lesson from movies like Lingaa (2014), Kabali (2016) and Kaala (2018), which did not impress fans. It’s definitely a challenge to lead a star like him ”, KS Ravikumar, director of Rajini films such as Muthu (1995), Padayappa (1999) and Lingaa (2014) admitted in an earlier interview with Mint. We wouldn’t want to end up doing something he’s already done. But at the same time, it’s not easy to predict whether the new approach will work for its audience that ranges from young children to the elderly, ”he said. To subscribe to Mint newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

