Bollywood Roundup: Vidya Balan, Daisy Shah, Neha Kakkar and more …

Vidya Balan shows different avatars in new video

Bombay– Actress Vidya Balan took to Instagram to reveal the ethnic and sassy sides of her personality in a new video, carrying the two avatars with a touch of glamor.

The actress alternately wears a yellow anarkali suit and a sparkling bottle green dress to make two different style statements as she sashays for the camera.

She captioned the video, “When people tell me I only wear Indian clothes… Snap!”

Actresses Diana Penty, Sanya Malhotra, Shibani Dandekar, among others, congratulated her.

Vidya will then be seen in “Sherni”, for which she filmed in Madhya Pradesh. The film is directed by Amit Masurkar.

Daisy Shah: There is unparalleled pleasure in feeding stray animals

Bombay– Actress Daisy Shah is an animal lover and often feeds stray animals. She says she always takes food with her when she ventures out.

The actor was recently seen feeding the stray dogs and cows in Andheri.

“I often feed the stray animals I encounter, as and when I can. I actually have a box of dog biscuits in my car wherever I go. So if I stop at a signal or walk from my car to somewhere and see these adorable animals, I still feed them. There is incomparable pleasure in doing it, ”she told IANS.

The actress says garbage has to be separated properly to make sure animals don’t eat the wrong things.

“You have to understand that stray animals also need to eat, so they try to fish for food wherever possible. Often it ends up in the large bins around town, which are provided by the BMC. The government has surely done its part to keep our city clean by providing us with these bins, but people still don’t know how to properly separate their garbage.

The actress urges people to properly divide their garbage so that it can be disposed of properly.

Neha Kakkar gives a cricket pitch to her brother Tony

Bombay– Singer Neha Kakkar shared that she had a big surprise while waiting for her musician brother Tony Kakkar at home.

Neha posted a video on Instagram, where she is seen setting up a cricket pitch in the backyard of her house.

“Home cricket ground! Work in progress. Gift kaisa laga @tonykakkar – Aapki choti behan #NehaKakkar, ”she wrote next to the image.

Earlier this month, Neha, who runs the roost with an array of superhit songs including “Aankh marey”, “Dilbar”, “O saki saki” and “Garmi”, spoke about her upcoming music video “Majaneya” , starring TV couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla.

Akshay Kumar captures ‘classic’ photo of Nushrratt Bharuccha

Bombay– Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar became a professional photographer for actress Nushrratt Bharuccha on the set of Ram Setu.

Nushrratt posted the monochrome photo Akshay clicked on Instagram. In the image, she is seen looking at the lens and smiling.

“Classic… captured by @akshaykumar #RamSetu,” she captioned the image.

The two stars are currently filming for Ram Setu. This will be the first time that Nushrratt has shared screen space with Akshay. The film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez.

Ram Setu is directed by Abhishek Sharma and produced by Aruna Bhatia and Vikram Malhotra. Much of the film will be shot in Mumbai.

Kartik Aaryan reveals hilarious side effects of Covid-19

Bombay– Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has shared his funny side effects after recovering from the novel coronavirus. Kartik posted a photo to Instagram on Wednesday doing a handstand, wearing a sweatshirt and gray pants.

“Covid ke baad se sab ulta dikh raha hai!” Hello! (After Covid, everything seems upside down. Hello!) ”Kartik captioned the image.

Kartik tested positive for Covid on March 22.

Professionally, Kartik is currently filming for his upcoming horror comedy film “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2” where he stars alongside Tabu and Kiara Advani.

The film follows the 2007 film “Bhool Bhulaiyaa” and is slated to hit theaters in November.

On top of that, Kartik will also be seen in the movie “Dhamaka” which will be released on OTT.

SRK’s sarcastic response to fan curious about his underwear color

Bombay– Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan had a sarcastic response on Wednesday for a fan who inquired about the color of his inner clothes. Shah Rukh participated in a fun interactive session with fans on Twitter when this happened.

“I only do these #asksrk for such stylish and informed questions,” SRK replied to a fan who tweeted, “Sir, what’s your underwear color? #AskSRK. “

Shah Rukh answered all other fan questions during the #AskSRK session. Other bizarre questions followed, which the actor addressed with his signature humor and sarcasm.

A fan asked the actor why he was taking so long to use the bathroom, to which SRK replied, “I’ll send you a video…. Your curiosity and your desire to learn are very touching.

When a fan asked what his wife Gauri likes about him, the actor replied, “That I cook, clean and take care of the babies. And I guess being so beautiful also helps… ”

Responding to a fan asking which Aamir Khan movies are his favorites, Shah Rukh replied, “Raakh QSQT Dangal Lagaan 3 Idiots.”

Responding to a fan who accused him of being selfish, the actor said, “Nahi yaar main itna Great hoon mujh mein bilkul ego nahi hai !! Ha ha. (No boyfriend, I’m so awesome I don’t have ego issues). “

When a fan asked why he hadn’t met them at his Mannat residence on his birthday in November, SRK mentioned the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. He wrote: “I hope the virus is contained and we are all back to normal. I miss you all on my birthday. “

The actor slammed another fan who asked for advice on “patana” or impressing girls. Shah Rukh wrote: “Start by not using the word ‘Patana’ for a girl. Try with more respect, gentleness and respect.

Surbhi Jyoti is “ trippy, hippie ”

Bombay– TV star Surbhi Jyoti is currently enjoying her vacation in the Maldives.

Surbhi shared photos from her getaway. In a new set of photos, she is dressed in a stunning bikini top and skirt as she poses for the camera.

She captioned one of the images as follows: “Trippy and hippie”.

On the job side, Surbhi’s last outing was in the digital series “Qubool Hai 2.0”, which also stars Karan Singh Grover.

Surbhi gained prominence on television with “ Qubool Hai ” when it first aired in 2012 and through 2016.

The new season of the show also includes Mandira Bedi, Arif Zakaria, Saurabh Raj Jain, Nehalaxmi Iyer and Priyal Gor. (IANS)