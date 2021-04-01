Visit the pink house of Brooklyn actors Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale





The intestinal restoration of this 2,700 square foot Brooklyn Brown Stone originally built in 1899 and a new addition required historic preservation and modernization to coexist in perfect balance. Actors Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale trusted Frederick Tang Architecture to execute this particular challenge while being really involved in the whole project. Bobby and Rose were an integral part of the collaboration in the design process, says Frederick Tang, design director and principal architect at Frederick Tang Architecture. This project is a true expression of their personality. BEFORE: The previous exterior paint was a pale green color. AFTER: The brick exterior of the buildings was painted with Benjamin Moores Heather pink and the arched windows have been restored. The location, a one-block street from Boerum Hill, Brooklyn, known for having townhouses each painted a different color, was key to making the design cohesive. We knew we wanted the house to be part of the house series, but we also wanted to give it a new look, Frédéric recalls. The decision on the pink actually came from within. As the project developed, the palette leaned towards pinks and greens, and it was as if a soft pink facade would be a new change but would also work with the flanking houses. The guest bedroom on the first floor has custom wooden shutters, wallpaper by Candice kaye, and a Matera bed from DWR. The gently curved staircase leads to the upper level: the floor is custom made of wide planks of whitewashed oak by State-of-the-art wood flooring gallery. The love of Bobby and Roses for this bold color combination has been one of the main sources of inspiration for the team. We’ve used it liberally, especially in unexpected areas like the leather-wrapped island base or the leather inset in the office, the bold foliage wallpaper and the exterior, says Barbara Reyes, design director. , interiors / brand at Frederick Tang Architecture.

