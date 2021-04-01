Satyadev is one of the hottest actors in Telugu cinema today. He’s got several movies in his kitty and now, according to the latest update, he’s pocketed a Hindi biggie.

The news is that Satyadev has played a key role in Akshay Kumar’s new film Ram Setu, which aired yesterday. The film is a big budget drama and Satyadev knowing a role is a big deal for the actor.

Although official confirmation has yet to be made, this news has gone viral. Satyadev will soon be seen in Timmarusu which will be released on May 21. For now, Satyadev is busy shooting for his other Telugu films.

Articles that may interest you:

A d: Teluguruchi – Learn .. Cook .. Enjoy the tasty food