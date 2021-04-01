Stages and screens auction, benefiting the actors, will feature memorabilia from Christine Baranski, Hugh Jackman, Carol Burnett, and more.





Stage and screen, an auction hosted by Doyle Auctioneers & Appraisers featuring memorabilia from the worlds of theater, film, television, opera and dance, will take place on April 28 starting at 10 a.m. ET to benefit of The Actors Fund. While a portion of the proceeds from each item will benefit The Actors Fund, Tony and Emmy winner Christine Baranski is curating a collection of donated lots, including three of her own dresses for which 100% of the hammer price goes entirely to the organization. Talk about spring cleaning! I have asked my friends and colleagues from stage and screen to support this meaningful auction and the response has been overwhelming, said Baranski. Our performing arts colleagues need our support during this incredibly difficult time of crisis. The Actors Fund has provided a much needed lifeline to our industry, and their work is nothing short of miraculous. I know I can’t wait to see what Dolly Parton, Cher, Julie Andrews, Bruce Springsteen and over 20 amazing stage and screen legends come out of their closet! Support The Actors Fund in what I know will be a fun, hopeful and nostalgic event! Highlights of the auction include:

Celeste Holms Golden Globe awarded in 1947 for The Gentleman’s Agreement

Memories of Hollywood’s Golden Age and Theater from the Celeste Holm Collection

The Estate of Thomas P. Lacy with Classic Broadway Costumes and Sets

A Wolverine Hugh Jackmans closet jacket

Bruce Springsteen boots, jeans and t-shirt

Black sequined dress designed by David Dalrymple. Worn at Hulaween 2014 and ITV special It’s the girls in the UK by Bette Midler

Banjo signed by Steve Martin

Iconic Elton John Glasses

Carol Burnett Bob Mackie Dresses

Dolce & Gabbana dress worn by Glenn Close on the opening night red carpet of Sunset Boulevard

Leather jumpsuit Alan Cumming wore to the Tony Awards when he won Best Actor in a Musical in 1998 for Cabaret

A collection of signed books by Julie Andrews

Oscar de la Renta dress worn by René Fleming to perform at the 2012 Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Concert on the balcony of Buckingham Palace (with Alfie Boe).

A limited edition leather-bound copy of the script from Downton abbey (the first film) signed by the director, the writer, the producer and the cast. There are only 30 of them. Courtesy of Carnival Films.

Leather jackets worn by screen the Well Wife

Dress worn by Tina Fey at the 2013 Emmy Awards where she won for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series for 30 Rock Joseph Benincasa, President and CEO of The Actors Fund, shared: We are so grateful to Doyle and especially our good friend Christine Baranski for creating this extremely fun way to raise funds. Our job is to support people who work in the performing arts and entertainment. It's a great example of how this wonderful community continues to find new, creative ways to reciprocate. The current selection of items can be viewed by Click here.

