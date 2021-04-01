Cynthia Erivo, Andra Day, Whoopi Goldberg, Zendaya and Michaela Coel among the winners of Essence Black Women in Hollywood





Cynthia Erivo at the American Noir Film Festival Awards Ceremony on February 23, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California; Andra Day attends the 2018 LACMA Art + Film Gala on November 3, 2018 in Los Angeles, California; Whoopi Goldberg at the 90th Academy Awards on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California; Zendaya attends the 71st Emmy Awards on September 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California; Michaela Coel at the 62nd BFI London Film Festival on October 12, 2018 in London, England. This year marks the 14th annual Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards celebration, honoring some of the most renowned and accomplished women in film, television and the creative industry. By a press release sent to The Glow Up, the 2021 event is expected to be hosted by Laverne Cox and recognize Cynthia Erivo, Andra Day (who was also shortlisted for a special performance), Whoopi Goldberg, Zendaya and EGOT winner Michaela Coel for their contributions. The original invitation-only lunch will also be televised live for the very first time and will center on the theme Mastering Our Stories, which focuses on the resilience of black women in Hollywood over the years, including during the unprecedented pandemic. Read more Each year, we begin our planning for Essence Black Women in Hollywood with an important question: What stories have amplified the experiences of black women? The associate editor of Essence and co-producer of Black Women in Hollywood, explains Cori Murray. This year’s winners and their individual projects have helped reframe and broaden the narrative of the joy, pain, challenges and triumphs of black women onscreen that have made so many of us see pieces of our own life inside. With the added layer of the pandemic, these master storytellers have kept us sane and, more importantly, seen. Whenever a woman stands up for herself, she stands up for all women. – Maya Angelou, wrote Cynthia Erivo in a social media post. I am very happy to be named alongside these QUEENS as one of this year’s @essence Black Women in Hollywood Laureates. @whoopigoldberg, @zendaya, @andradaymusic, Michaela Coel This is for us … each of us. Additionally, Essence will present its second annual Hollywood House, hosted by A wrinkle in times Storm Reid, featuring thought leaders, industry stakeholders and members of the creative community, including actors, directors, writers, showrunners, studio managers and others who will host an organized program of interactive conversations, virtual panels, masterclasses, fireside discussions and more. Reid was also asked to host the red carpet pre-show for the BWIH Awards. You can attend Essences’ 14th Annual Black Women in Hollywood Awards on Thursday, April 22 at 7 p.m. ET on ESSENCEStudios.com and ESSENCE.com.

