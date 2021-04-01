Santa Barbara International Film Festival kicks off on drive-in screens





SANTA BARBARA, California. The 36th Santa Barbara International Film Festival didn’t roll out the red carpet for the stars on opening night, but festival teams put up two free movie screens. Moviegoers saw parking spaces in the grounds of Santa Barbara City College, next to La Playa Stadium, across from the ShoreLine Beach Cafe. Toyota sponsors drive-ins and distributes gift bags to moviegoers who respond to a survey. The opening night parking spaces must be reserved the day before. “Invisible Valley” opened the festival. It is a documentary that highlights the socio-economic and environmental differences of the Coachella Valley through the eyes of farmers. The area is known for its harvest as well as the Coachella Music Festival, golf, tennis, and equestrian events that attract tourists. The film started at 8 p.m. on one screen, and 8:30 p.m. on the other, allowing SBIFF Executive Director Roger Durling to greet guests and introduce the director of the film before both screenings. “It was important that the show continued. We wanted to send a message of hope, optimism, positivity, but in a very safe way,” said Durling. Durling was still dressed in a tuxedo for the occasion and brought a black and white dog that he rescued from SPARC in Santa Paula. Durling named her Sophia after movie star Sophia Loren. Actors will appear virtually in the coming days and even the volunteers are delighted to see them. Volunteer Lupe Gonzales said, “I want to see Carey Mulligan.” Movie fans who arrive early have the best car seats, but people can watch them from home too. Film critic Larry Gleeson was thrilled to see the opening documentary. “Invisible Valley seems like a great documentary with some very poignant subjects,” Gleeson said. Gleeson and her guest actress Meredith Mcminn received a bag of cinematic goodies from Toyota. “I haven’t opened it yet, I’m told popcorn and candy, which makes for the perfect cinematic experience, shall we say,” Mcminn said. Bill Murray will receive the Maltin Modern Master Award this Friday evening. Fans won’t be able to get autographs during this pandemic year, but they’ll likely be entertained for ten days of movies, virtual tributes, and panel discussions. For a schedule of movies and drive-in events, visit SBIFF.org.

