BappiLahiris’ son Bappawho was in Los Angeles to pursue a musical career and has returned to Mumbai to care for his father. Unfortunately, Bappa cannot meet with Bappida, given the Covid situation.

Speaking of meBappasays, my dad is stable now. But he’s in intensive care. He was detected on Wednesday with a mild Covid19 infection. But the reason for the concern is that he already has lung disease. He’s at Breach Candy Hospital. We cannot meet him. He is under the supervision of Dr Udwadias. We are relieved that he is receiving the best possible care.

Trying not to worry too much about Bappas, it’s hard because dad is alone. We do not have the right to meet him. He has never been alone. Either our mom or one of us, my sister Reema or me, have always been with him.

Speaking to me in a previous interview, Bappida had said: I am fortunate to have a wife and children who are so close to me. I never need to worry about anything. They take care of everything.

About theCovidsituationBappida had said. It is very scary. I advise everyone to stay indoors as much as possible. Lucky for me, my music doesn’t have to travel. Not these days. I can compose and sing from home.

