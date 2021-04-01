Harry, Meghan weren’t married before service, Archbishop says





During an interview with Oprah Winfrey earlier this month, Meghan said that three days before our wedding we got married “with just the couple and the Archbishop.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM Editor’s Note: The above video is from March 8, 2021. The Archbishop of Canterbury confirmed he was legally marrying Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle in May 2018, although the couples claim they had another private ceremony three days earlier. During an interview with Oprah Winfrey earlier this month, Meghan said that three days before our wedding, we got married. We called the Archbishop and we just said, look, this thing, this show is for the world, but we want our union between us, she said. So the wishes we made in our room are just the two of us in our backyard with the Archbishop of Canterbury. Justin Welby said the couple were legally married at the castle on May 19, 2018, but would not disclose what happened in private meetings prior to that. I signed the marriage certificate, which is a legal document, and I would have committed a serious criminal offense if I had signed it knowing it was false, said Welby, who is head of the church in ‘England. RELATED: Royal Family Make First Statement After Harry and Meghan’s Explosive Interview RELATED: 5 Key Points From Harry And Meghan’s Exploding TV Interview Welby told Italian newspaper La Repubblica that I will not say what happened in other meetings. He said he had had a number of private and pastoral meetings with the Duke and Duchess before the wedding. In the interview with Winfrey, Meghan claimed she had experienced racism and ruthless treatment from the royals and the press during her tenure as an active member of the Royal Family. In early 2020, Meghan and Harry announced they were stepping down from royal duties and moving to North America, citing what they said were the unbearable intrusions and racist attitudes of the British media. RELATED: Meghan and Harry’s Interview Reveal Shakes Britain’s Royal Family RELATED: ‘At least we got together’: Prince Harry and Meghan open up on separation from the royal family

