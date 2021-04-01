The Bollywood Celebrity Homes That Spurred Mumbais’s Luxury Market Boom





Last update – April 1, 2021

Amid the COVID-19-induced lockdown, uncertain times have had a crippling effect on middle-class income. But on the other hand, the impact on the wealthy has been minimal, as we’ve recently seen high-end investments made by Indian business tycoons and Bollywood celebrities. They made exorbitant real estate transactions. From buying oceanfront apartments to investing in dizzying properties, celebrity Bollywood homes never fail to leave a striking mark on Millennials and Gen Z minds. Big names in Bollywood took the opportunity by showing up in the difficult times of COVID-19 to secure ultra-luxurious, high-priced real estate deals. This in turn contributed to the boom in the luxury market in Mumbais. Rstamp duty reduction, low interest rates and a sudden falling real estate prices during the pandemic strongly stimulated a boom in the struggling luxury home market in Mumbais. Let’s see which Bollywood celebrities have taken advantage of the aforementioned factors to buy high-end and luxurious properties during these difficult times. Take a look! Big-price real estate deals by Bollywood stars: overview of Bollywood celebrity homes Buyer Dated Locality Area (square feet) Amount

(Rs Crore) Hrithik Roshan October 2020 Juhu Versova link road 38,000 97.5 Janhvi Kapoor Dec 2020 JVPD Scheme, Vile Parle (W) 3 456 39.0 Alia bhatt November 2020 Pali hill 2,460 32.0 Zaheer Khan / Sagarika Dec 2020 Lower parel 3 957 11.5 Alia Bhatt buys new apartment worth Rs 32 Crore In November 2020, Alia Bhatt purchased a 2460 square feet apartment to stay near her beautiful Ranbir Kapoor. Ranbir already had her own bachelor apartment on the seventh floor, and she reportedly bought a place on the fifth floor of the same. Bandras Pali Hill Vastu building for a huge Rs 32 Crore in the middle of the lock. Apparently this spacious apartment is very close to the Krishna Raj bungalow of the Kapoor family. Alia Bhatt has come a long way and in no time has landed the title of one of the best actresses in Bollywood. It’s definitely a brand new moment for her as she ticked one of the “fantastic buy” dreams off her bucket list. Janhvi Kapoors Rs 39 Crore Plush New Home: Is It Worth The Attention And The Hype? Roohi actress Janhvi Kapoor bought a luxurious and expensive apartment for herself. To cover the buzz surrounding its purchase, let us tell you – this exquisite apartment spans three floors and don’t forget that the extravagant property is located in one of the city’s most lavish suburbs. The luxurious apartment is worth Rs 39 Crores, a considerable amount, indeed. Hrithik Roshan buys Rs 100 Crore apartment facing the sea: his endless love for home and interiors Hrithik Roshan’s love for home and interiors is pretty obvious. If you’ve lived under a rock and don’t know what the interiors of its celebrity Bollywood and other homes look like, then read our previous insightful and well-organized blogs. Also read Home Decorating Ideas Inspired by Celebrity Homes Coming back to Roshan’s new purchase, we can’t get over his oceanfront apartment as he overwhelmed a significant portion of his savings on purchasing that apartment. 38,000 square meters Ft. Juhu-Versova link apartment. Spending around Rs 100 crore on a fancy penthouse during a pandemic may seem like utter nonsense. However, when we look at the eye-catching amenities of his new Townhouse B, like a private elevator, extra-huge terrace, 10 parking spaces, foosball, pool table and chocolate vending machine, the price seems justified. These highlights and fancy candies make us fall head over heels in love with his brand new apartment facing the sea. Former Indian Speedster Zaheer Khan & Wife Sagarika Buy Rs 11.5 Crore Property: Making The Most Of Reduced Stamp Duty Former Indian fast melon Zaheer Khan and Chak De India celebrates Bollywood celebrity Sagarika Ghatge, who happens to be Zaheer’s beloved wife, bought a 3957 square meters Ft property in India, the financial capital of Mumbai for Rs. 11.5 Crore. It is reported that they paid a stamp duty of Rs 37.4 lakh for the property, which is located in Lower parel. This luxurious and stellar duplex is located on the 40th and 41st floors of the building. In February 2021, several real estate transactions were carried out in the luxury segment ranging from Rs 25 crore to Rs 50 crore. These statistics clearly indicate that there has been a boom in Mumbais’ luxury market even during times of the pandemic. Those with deep pockets actually considered it a good time to buy real estate because the government had decided to lower the stamp duty. 5% at 3% up to March 31, 2021. It has certainly worked in favor of the sector. As we move into the second quarter of 2021, it remains to be seen whether this dream run for the luxury housing market in Mumbai continues or not.







