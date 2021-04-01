Endeavor Files to go public (again)

One big difference this time around: The Beverly Hills-based entertainment giant, which revealed a loss of net income of $ 625 million for last year, is not in a scorched earth battle with Hollywood screenwriters .



Ari Emanuel is back to test the waters for an initial public offering.

A year and a half after Endeavor withdrew its intention to go public, the Beverly Hills-based entertainment and sports powerhouse declared its intention to try again, according to a filing on Wednesday with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Endeavor revealed that it generated $ 3.478 billion in revenue in 2020 and a loss of net income of $ 625 million for the year, up from $ 4.571 billion in revenue a year earlier and a loss of $ 530 million. dollars in 2019. is about to join its board of directors and plans to trade with the ticker symbol “EDR”.

The company’s representation activities (including talent agency WME, model agency IMG and production label Endeavor Content) generated 36% of its revenue in 2019. Events and Experiences Division Endeavor (comprising host company On Location Experiences and IMG Academy, among other properties) generated 43 percent of revenue that year. And its athletic properties (UFC Mixed Martial Arts League, Professional Bull Riders, and Euroleague Basketball) accounted for 20% of 2019 revenue.

“As difficult as the year 2020 is, it highlighted the strength, creativity and resilience of our employees who have repeatedly mobilized in the face of overwhelming obstacles,” wrote CEO Emanuel in a letter included in the dossier. , adding: “As the global pandemic unfolded, we have developed the necessary protocols to help our businesses restart operations safely, providing a model for other sports, events and professional programs. “

The last time the company filed for a public listing, in May 2019, Endeavor is said to be looking to raise more than $ 500 million. In its filing at the time, the company said it generated $ 3.6 billion in revenue and adjusted EBITDA of $ 551 million at the end of 2018, but Endeavor abruptly postponed its offering shortly before starting. to be negotiated in September 2019, citing “market conditions” before officially abandoning the offer less than a month later.

One big difference this time around: Endeavor is not in a scorched earth battle with Hollywood screenwriters, a key part of WME’s portrayal business. This protracted battle that began in April 2019 when more than 7000 scribes separated from their representatives on business practices. like the packaging costs which the authors said was a conflict of interest for agencies that officially ended in February when the sole hold-back WME became the last company to come to an agreement with the Writers Guild of America.

As part of its deal with the writers, Endeavor has agreed to divest 80% of its stake in production company Endeavor Content, which has worked on 200 film and television projects over the past year on a schedule that has not been made public. In evaluating the deal with the Writers Guild, rating agency S&P Global noted in a Feb. 16 forecast that the deal “will modestly reduce its potential for future revenue growth” for Endeavor. (The Writers Guild, anticipating that Endeavor would aim for an IPO again, incorporated provisions that would allow its terms to remain in place even if the company went public.)

In connection with Endeavor’s March 31 filing, the company listed “potential internal conflicts of interest” in its “Risk Factors” section. “Different parts of our business may have actual or potential conflicts of interest with each other,” the company noted, adding, “While we try to manage these conflicts appropriately, any failure to address or manage properly internal conflicts of interest could have a negative impact on our reputation. “

The growth of Endeavor, which takes the name of the co-founded Emanuel agency when he and three other high-level operatives were fired from the ICM in March 1995 while plotting the movement, was fueled by funding by capital investment.

In 2009, before Endeavor merged with the William Morris Agency in an attempt to compete with the Creative Artists Agency, it had a roster of around 80 agents. Private equity firm Silver Lake Partners initially invested $ 200 million in the merged company in 2012 and, following additional cash injections, now has a controlling stake in the company. Silver Lake has some $ 79 billion under management. dollars of assets across all industries and also owns stakes in companies ranging from the stay-at-home platform Airbnb to The Madison Square Garden Co. and the social platform Twitter. Across all of its businesses, Endeavor had more than 6,400 employees worldwide as of December 31, 2020.

Since dropping its attempted public offering in 2019, Endeavor has bought out New York-based agency Harry Walker and has incorporated its own speaker division into this stand-alone unit, the former chief of staff called in. ABC Lloyd Braun to run his representation business and acquired the live events company. On Location Experiences for $ 660 million, among other moves.

When the pandemic hit the United States in March 2020 and Hollywood film and television production shut down for months, Endeavor slashed employee pay and cut 83 staff in Beverly Hills in April, then laid off 110 other employees in June, according to documents filed with California’s Employment. Development Department To raise funds, in May, Endeavor said it would sell its stake in Fortnite maker Epic Games, whose proceeds have been estimated at $ 80 million by S&P Global. The conglomerate also signed a financing deal for a $ 260 million term loan to boost flexibility in the same month.

Amid the pandemic, Emanuel and Executive Chairman Patrick Whitesell planned to forgo the rest of their 2020 pay. For 2020, Emanuel had a base salary of $ 1.16 million plus a discretionary bonus of $ 5.83 million. , while Whitesell’s base salary was $ 1.16 million with a guaranteed annual bonus of $ 2 million. .