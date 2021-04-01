The Louvre has just put its entire art collection online for free





The Louvre has set up an open-access online platform to present its works.

It includes the entire collection of the French museum of more than 480,000 pieces, including the “Mona Lisa”.

The museum is undergoing renovations while it is still closed, in accordance with COVID restrictions.

Visit the Insider home page for more stories. No need to fly to Paris to see the Mona Lisa: not with the new online platform of the Louvre, Louvre Collections. The museum has digitized an impressive number of works of art, with some 480,000 pieces which are now accessible free of charge on the newly launched online platform. The platform can be viewed as an online exhibition of paintings, prints, sketches, objects and sculptures from all of the museum’s galleries. He also documents images of statues from the neighboring gardens of the Tuileries and the Carrousel. The eight departments of the museum are presented in their entirety, and art lovers will be able to see a variety of pieces, from Renaissance sculptures to Egyptian art. The Louvre’s most famous works, including the “Mona Lisa”, the “Venus de Milo” and “Liberty Leading the People”, are all on display in the online collection. Those who don’t know where to start can start with the thematic albums in the collection or use a interactive map to browse the Louvre room by room to see where the works are displayed in the museum itself. Researchers will also find the Louvre collections site close at hand, as it is fully equipped with a search engine. Visitors to the site can find out exactly when the work was created and the collection to which it belongs. “Today, the Louvre is dusting off its treasures, even the lesser known,” Jean-Luc Martinez, president of the Louvre, said in a statement. “For the first time, anyone can access the entire collection of works for free from a computer or smartphone, whether on display in the museum, on loan, even long-term, or in storage. “ “The magnificent cultural heritage of the Louvre is now just a click away!” he added. “I am sure that this digital content will again inspire people to come to the Louvre to see the collections in person.” Parisian museums remain closed due to the French government’s current lockdown measures against COVID, and the Louvre has made it a free resource for art lovers. The Louvre is currently undergoing long-planned renovations as it remains closed to visitors.

