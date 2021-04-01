I still need to fight for little things in Bollywood because I’m a foreigner: Elnaaz Norouzi





Born in Iran and raised in Germany, Elnaaz Norouzi made her mark in India with her impressive turn as Bollywood calculating actress Zoya Mirza in the Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane Sacred Games web series. The actress has since featured in two hit music videos – Made In India and Naagin Jaise Kamar Hila – and appeared in a lead role alongside Kunal Kemmu in Ken Ghosh’s Abhay. However, it hasn’t been an easy trip for Elnaaz who says she “hasn’t been well received” in the industry. “I’m not going to mince my words. People welcoming you as a human being is a lot different from welcoming you in the industry as a whole and saying, “we’ll take care of you”. It wasn’t like that. I was not greeted. I can openly say that it was a tough fight and it still is, ”says Elnaaz. Describing his struggle and experiences of being a foreigner in Bollywood, Elnaaz says, “I still have to fight for little things that no other actor would have to fight for because I’m a foreigner or maybe a foreigner. or because I’m a better target than anyone maybe Indian or from industry. I think I was finally welcomed because I worked really hard on my acting and I give myself this credit because if I hadn’t worked hard enough on my acting and my tongue, I would not have been welcome at all. The reason I get all of these offers is that people see the talent in me and want to work with me. The actress is currently preparing for the digital release of “Hello Charlie” on Amazon Prime Video on April 9. The film, also starring Aadar Jain and Jackie Shroff, is an adventure comedy about a young simpleton (Charlie) from a small town who is given the task of transporting a gorilla (Toto) from Mumbai to Diu. A series of unexpected events unfold along the way. Speaking about her experience working in the movie, Elnaaz says, “It’s a situational comedy and the best part about it is that neither of us really tried to be funny. I don’t like it when you try to play the obvious, whether it’s comedy or any genre. The subtlety does it the most for me and that’s why I liked this movie. Commenting on his collaboration with Aadar and Jackie Shroff, Elnazz says, “I absolutely loved working with Aadar. He is a gentleman, who speaks well and it is so nice to be there. He is one of those people who speak very little but when you get to know them, you realize how beautiful they are. And, working with Jackie Mister was like a dream come true. It is an absolute legend. I learned so much from being around him.

