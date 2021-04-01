Why Hollywood needs to speak out on Georgia voting law

Dear Hollywood,

I know you have a lot to deal with right now, but you really need to take a stand on Georgia. This time for real, because if you thought past attempts to restrict LGBTQ rights and access to abortion were dangers to democracy, the recent passage of new voting restrictions threatens to destroy it completely.

When Jim Crow rears his ugly head again in a state where you do a lot of business, you really can’t trust a few tweets from A-listers amid the general silence in your industry this time around.

After all this racial justice and inclusion talk, are you honestly going to let Delta Air Lines, which issued a statement condemning the new law on Wednesday, make you look bad?

Two years ago, when the Georgia Legislature passed the draconian abortion bill, many called on the entertainment industry to use its influence to protect the reproductive rights of women there, as it had successfully done in 2018, when the state seemed ready to pass LGBTQ legislation.

I was one of those voices that held the industry to account. I thought studios and production companies should boycott the state, now known as South Hollywood, by offering hefty tax breaks to attract film and TV productions that pump big bucks into its economy.

Supporting a state that passes laws so dangerous for women is, in my opinion, supporting those laws.

I took a lot of heat for this column, and not just the usual anti-abortion you crowd libtard. Georgians, including many women, accused me of trying to add injury to injury. A boycott of Hollywood, they said, would kill jobs, depress the economy and deprive the people I pretended to care about of much-needed resources.

This was and remains a legitimate argument: the pain of any attempt to economic pressure on an institution is invariably felt first, and most keenly, by workers, who are often the very people the boycott is meant to help.

According to the Atlanta Journal Constitution, Film and TV production spent $ 2.9 billion in Georgia in 2019; losing that kind of money would certainly attract political attention, but it would also undoubtedly hurt the residents who won some of it and damage a community already reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic.

In any case, Hollywood was not listening in 2019, at least not to those who called for a boycott. A few directors and producers have vowed to stop working in Georgia, while others have said they will stay and help the fight, but most studios and production companies have chosen not to get into the controversy. around the abortion law, which many thought (correctly, as it turned out) would be overturned by a higher court.

But now silence is not an option, regardless of the economic ramifications or potential legal remedies.

In an obvious response to Georgia’s historic support for Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election and the subsequent and equally historic election of two Democratic senators by the states, the Republican-led Legislature was passed. and the governor signed a 98-page measure that is clearly and specifically designed to make it more difficult for people of color to vote and less difficult for the legislature to overrule election results.

As if the new restrictions on postal ballots (a driver’s license or state ID card must be produced to obtain a ballot) and ballot boxes (they must be located at early voting centers , which are only open during normal business hours) were not sufficient, it is now against the law to provide food and water to voters who queue (Kind Bars and Arrowhead, s’ please tell me you are making plans).

Biden called the new legislation atrocity; Michael Waldman, president of the Brennan Center for Justice, compared it to Jim Crow laws; the NAACP and several voter advocacy organizations, including the Black Voters Matter Fund, have sued; and many called on major Georgia-based companies, including Home Depot, Delta and Coca-Cola, to denounce new voting restrictions or risk national boycotts.

So far, only Delta has responded. After a few days of waffling and claiming that business leaders worked with elected officials to remove the most egregious aspects of the bill (I shudder at the thought of what they were), the airline has finally denounced the law in its entirety, stating that it was based on a lie about the November elections and will make it more difficult for many under-represented voters, especially black voters, to exercise their constitutional right to elect their representatives.

All other companies, including Hollywood studios, seem willing to risk a boycott.

There was significantly less personal outrage than in 2019, but several people, including director James Mangold and actor Mark Hamill, have publicly stated that they will not be working in Georgia until the new law is introduced. canceled. And again, many politicians, economists and community leaders argued that a boycott would do more harm than good.

Stacey Abrams, who gained national recognition for her heroic efforts to secure the vote in 2020, called the new legislation the suppression of voters, but in 2019 she opposed calls to boycott Hollywood around the law. on abortion, telling The Times that she respected those who called. for a boycott but preferred a different path.

Given the current state of the entertainment industry stammering to restart after months of pandemic shutdowns in which millions of people have lost their jobs, it’s hard to imagine any productions pulling out of Georgia, especially if Abrams and other state activists are calling on them to stay. But the alternative cannot remain silent and do nothing, which has been the general response so far.

As many have pointed out, the entertainment industry has been very vocal in its support for the protests of the past summer Black Lives Matter and has made racial diversity and justice a central talking point on how the industry must change. Which is great, as far as it goes, but it doesn’t get very far if these calls for justice don’t extend to tackling Georgia’s blatantly racist attempt to curb the basic demand for democracy. : the right to vote.

And not just for the Oscars.

Like a lot of industries in this country, Hollywood has been through a lot in the past year. The future of the big screen experience is still uncertain, pandemic filming restrictions are expensive, and I can’t imagine the programming nightmare that everyone faces.

But none of this is as important as the denial of the right to vote of fellow citizens by the very government elected to serve them. If people cannot vote because the needs of their community are not being met, or if their votes may be rejected by individuals or organizations unhappy with the outcome, it is no longer a democracy. Period.

No one expects Hollywood to solve this. But an industry that has bragged about telling stories of resistance, resilience, conflict, humanity, honor and bravery also cannot remain silent when the rights of its workers, their audiences and their their country is threatened. The entertainment industry’s greatest power is to send a rallying cry, both to companies that share a stake in Georgia Home Depot, Coca Cola, Delta and UPS certainly do business with Hollywood and with the rest of the world. .

If all these companies working in Georgia come together to publicly denounce the new law, pledge to ensure that every Georgian voter who wishes to vote in the 2022 elections can do so and follow through on this pledge with financial and supportive support. other resources … well, what’s the opposite of a boycott?

But if Hollywood chooses to remain silent, especially after Delta has spoken out, well, it’s not written in the Constitution that a return to normalcy has to include going to the movies or watching TV, in fact. especially when it comes to those films and filmed series. in a place where the Constitution no longer guides governance.