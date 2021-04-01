Entertainment
They give Hemingway another look so you can too
Is there anything more subversive than shining the spotlight, right now, on Ernest Hemingway?
While his influence on generations of writers is inescapable, he has come to be seen as an avatar of toxic masculinity, with the dad beating the chest of American letters, sacrificing everything on the job, stubborn and volatile, serial rejecting a woman for another.
And yet, it’s this contradiction that made it interesting for documentary directors Ken Burns and Lynn Novick, who have worked together on in-depth series such as The Vietnam War and Baseball.
Whether Hemingway is a writer who has contributed so much to form but is also full of complexities or, to borrow another electric word from our current moment, whether it is problematic only seems to have made it more of a draw. .
Burnss and Novicks new in three parts series on Hemingway, which begins airing Monday on PBS, approaches the man and the writer without trying to put anything away. Alcoholism; the womanizer; not-so-subtle anti-Semitism and racism; the many, many lions and elephants killed, it’s all there. But there is also respect for his literary gifts, a desire to remind us of them and even to introduce new dimensions, such as Hemingways’ apparent interest in the fluidity of genres.
In a video interview from their home last month, Burns and Novick appeared to revel in the challenge of reviving Hemingway and allowing his mysteries, as Burns put it, to coexist alongside the enduring myth of man. They also discussed his relationships with women, the parts of him they see in themselves, and the Hemingway book they always come back to. These are edited excerpts from the conversation.
Why Hemingway now?
KEN BURNS Now, you know, we don’t have one now. We were talking about Hemingway from the early 80’s. I found a piece of paper after we decided to go to civil war that said, Do Hemingway, Baseball, then he appeared on the lists until the end. years and in adolescents. We didn’t know it would take six years. We are not planning the timing. We just know that every project we work on will resonate in the present because human nature does not change.
But you had to be aware that Hemingway might not be the kind of historical figure that a 2021 audience would look forward to spending time with.
LYNN NOVICK Were aware that this is a controversial figure. And that there are people who are so put off by his public personality that they haven’t read his work or don’t want to read his work. But we live in a time where we re-evaluate all of these icons from our past. And there’s no better way to do that than to watch Ernest Hemingway. One part is very ugly and very difficult. And if you’re a woman or a person of color, or you’re a Jew, or you’re a Native American, there are going to be things in Hemingway that are going to be really, really difficult. But he’s so important as a literary figure and in terms of influence that ignoring him just seems to avoid the problem.
What remains most refreshing about his work is this ability that he must have trusted the reader so completely.
BURNS It is a beautiful thing. And what I come back to often is that he’s a guy who comes out of a modernist tradition in which everyone is complicated. Joyce and Faulkner, they’re really super complicated. And he dared to pass himself off as simplicity. What he understood was that you could use these seemingly simple sentences, and they would be as meaningful as any long Joycean paragraph or Faulknerian sentence that goes on and on. There was so much below the surface. And that forces you to search for meaning. It’s not just about ordering a French meal or firing a machine gun, it’s also about life and death and these basic human issues. And he says, I’m not going to explain that to you. It’s fascinating to me, when it works. There is nothing better.
The most surprising thing for me was the thread of gender fluidity that runs through the series and seems to upend everything we come to think of about Hemingway the fact that he was ready to experience his sexuality and come to terms with what he wanted. considered a female role. .
NOVICK I think the world first got a feel for this when the family released Garden of Eden posthumously in the 1980s. But I don’t think we fully appreciated what it said about him. Even when it was released. Now we have the framework to talk about it that we didn’t have as a culture at the time. There’s a reason he never released Garden of Eden. It is a dangerous subject for him. Even in an unpublished manuscript, even in his private life, given who he is. And then there were the huge issues he was having with his son who was also interested in the same things. It caused an irreconcilable conflict between them which is so sad.
BURNS It’s quite interesting that he continues all of this throughout and, and not blindly, that is to say, I think there is a conscience to it. It’s asking all of his women to cut their hair short, in his sympathy for the female characters in stories like Up in Michigan and Hills Like White Elephants. I don’t think it’s like, Oh, I can’t let that come out of the bag. I think he’s heading there. And he explores it all the time.
Wives also punctuate the entire series, becoming a big part of the structure as it moves from Hadley Richardson to Pauline Pfeiffer to Martha Gellhorn to Mary Welsh. It is clear that he still needs a woman in his life as both an anchor and a foil.
BURNS You have to have her and you have to leave her or you have to be bad with her. Edna OBrien [an Irish writer who appears in Hemingway] said in the opening: I love that he fell in love. But she also knows that he must also escape all this to provide himself with new material.
NOVICK You feel like somehow there’s some kind of stopped development or something where he’s just stuck in that place where you have to have this great romance. And then, when ordinary life, tensions or problems arise, it comes out of there. For me, the most fascinating thing is the relationship with Martha Gellhorn because she can get along with him. It’s so exciting when they get together, even if he’s cheating on Pauline. But there is something really interesting about their professional relationship. And then he can’t take care of it.
If Hemingway is one of our great artist archetypes, is there something about him that you recognized about yourself?
BURNS Only one thing. I think we have, and always have had, a very strong work ethic and discipline. And not be satisfied until it’s really done. And I wasn’t afraid to take a scene that’s already working and take it apart because we’re learning new information. Our scripts are just filled with the same kind of redactions and fixes Hemingway did.
NOVICK Hemingway has you in the palm of his hand from the first word. And you know, I personally think I should be so lucky to ever be able to do that. So we’re storytellers, and the obsession and rework Ken talks about is in the service of trying to tell a good story. And that’s an example he left us when he was at his best, with all his faults.
So, did you emerge from this process with a favorite Hemingway piece?
NOVICK It’s the same job that was my favorite when we first started, which is surprising since I’ve read or re-read almost everything. I started with A Farewell to Arms, and ended with. I love news, but I really love to dive into a great novel. And that is one of the great novels of all time for me. His pure poetry from the first words. This is not the classic minimalist version of Hemingway. It’s a great epic story, and it gives you everything you need to know. And even though I know how it’s going to end, obviously I like to re-read it because I see different things every time I go through it. It’s beautiful. It is devastating. It’s epic. And it’s timeless for me.
BURNS What she said. I am the champion of the news and I can list the 10 that really make my boat float, like the Snows of Kilimanjaro and the two parts of Big Two-Hearted River. But if it’s a favorite novel, then it must be a farewell to arms.
Follow New York Times Books on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, register for our newsletter or our literary calendar. And listen to us on the Book Review Podcast.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]