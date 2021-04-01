They give Hemingway another look so you can too

LYNN NOVICK Were aware that this is a controversial figure. And that there are people who are so put off by his public personality that they haven’t read his work or don’t want to read his work. But we live in a time where we re-evaluate all of these icons from our past. And there’s no better way to do that than to watch Ernest Hemingway. One part is very ugly and very difficult. And if you’re a woman or a person of color, or you’re a Jew, or you’re a Native American, there are going to be things in Hemingway that are going to be really, really difficult. But he’s so important as a literary figure and in terms of influence that ignoring him just seems to avoid the problem.

What remains most refreshing about his work is this ability that he must have trusted the reader so completely.

BURNS It is a beautiful thing. And what I come back to often is that he’s a guy who comes out of a modernist tradition in which everyone is complicated. Joyce and Faulkner, they’re really super complicated. And he dared to pass himself off as simplicity. What he understood was that you could use these seemingly simple sentences, and they would be as meaningful as any long Joycean paragraph or Faulknerian sentence that goes on and on. There was so much below the surface. And that forces you to search for meaning. It’s not just about ordering a French meal or firing a machine gun, it’s also about life and death and these basic human issues. And he says, I’m not going to explain that to you. It’s fascinating to me, when it works. There is nothing better.