10 Bollywood movies that made infidelity look funny or cute

When it comes to the world of reels, infidelity can be a spellbinding word. From captivating storylines to baffling climaxes, adultery has produced several cult classics that have been talked about for ages.

There is no doubt that films that delve into infidelity and cheating have always fascinated filmmakers. However, there are several weird movies that make cheating seem cute and funny.

1. Masti

While Bollywood isn’t particularly well known for its adult comedy films, it was this Indra Kumar director who was the game-changer. Masti revolves around three unfaithful husbands played by Vivek Oberoi, Aftab Shivdasani and Riteish Deshmukh, who reunite after several years. They come to the conclusion that their married life has become obsolete and needs a little tadka. However, everything goes haywire during their infidelity when a cop walks in, played by Ajay Devgn and the movie turns into something of a dark comedy. Because cheating equals comedy, right?

2. Pati, Patni Aur Woh

In Mudassar Azizs Pati, Patni aur woh, adultery is viewed with the same old lens but presented in a brand new packaging. Tired of his mundane existence, the monotonous everyday life of a middle-class husband played by Kartik Aryan suddenly takes a turn when a young aspiring fashion designer from Delhi played by Ananya Pandey walks to his office. Believing that his fantasies have finally come to life, he befriends the fashion designer and begins spending time with her. Infidelity a lot?

3. Thank you

Directed by Anees Bazmee, Thank you revolves around three men Bobby Deol, Irrfan Khan and Suniel Shetty who started a yacht business to have fun beyond their marriage. However, their wives get a feel for what they are doing and appoint a private investigator played by Akshay Kumar to surprise their husbands in the act. Overall, the film appeals to the merciful nature of wives and the general gluttony of husbands. Why my sister, why?

4. Shaadi No. 1

There is no doubt that adultery-steeped comedy is a double-edged sword as it reels in cheap humor, but also deals with such a serious subject as infidelity. David Dhawans Shaadi No. 1 starred Fardeen Khan, Sharman Joshi and Zayed Khan, three men who are perpetually ignored by their wives. They accept an offer from a wealthy businessman to seduce and betray his daughters so that they become more open to an arranged marriage. Uncool.

5. No entry

Anees Bazmees Forbidden entry revolves around a local newspaper owner played by Anil Kapoor, who has always been loyal to his wife, played by Lara Dutta, who constantly suspects him of having extramarital affairs. Meanwhile, his married friend played by Salman Khan who repeatedly cheats on his beloved wife, played by Esha Deol, without getting caught. Tired of listening to his moralistic pals, Salman Khan introduces Anil Kapoor to Bipasha Basu, a seductive prostitute. Eu, NO ENTRY.

6. Biwi No. 1

This director of David Dhawan revolves around a simple housewife played by Karishma Kapoor who lives with her husband played by Salman Khan and her two children. However, when her husband leaves her for a handsome model, played by Sushmita Sen, she gets a glamorous makeover to get his attention. Set in the middle of the beautiful Swiss Alps, this film perfectly glorified adultery in its own way. * SMH *

7. Sandwich

Another film based on the adultery of Aneez Bazmee had the double-dhamaka and slapstick comedy. Revolving around a cheating husband played by Govinda, who has two wives, played by Raveena Tandon and Mahima Chaudhary, Sandwich shows how he juggles his time between the two. When his two wives cross paths, his problems multiply, leading to complex situations. Cringe, Cringe and CRINGE!

8. Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon

Directed by Abbas Mustan, Kis kisko pyaar karoon It was Indian comedian Kapil Sharma’s Bollywood debut. In the bizarre plot where he marries three different women who live in the same building and are unaware that they have the same husband. To make matters worse, all of his wives are invited to his fourth wedding. How is it possible?

9. Saajan Chale Sasural

Yet another David Dhawan director involved in infidelity, the Saajan Chale Sasural stars Govinda who presumes his first wife played by Karishma Kapoor died in a flood and continues to marry Tabu. When he learns that Karishma is alive, he has to juggle his wives, keeping his two marriages a secret. Wait what?

10. Gharwali Baharwali

This director of David Dhawans revolves around Anil Kapoor realizes that his wife Raveena Tandon cannot bear a child who upsets her father. Although Anil Kapoor does not want to remarry, an unfortunate incident causes him to tie the knot with Rambha, a Nepalese, in secret. How is that weird?

