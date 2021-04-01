Sony Entertainment Indian Idol 12 televisions have a new identity. Indian idol has always been a platform for singers and with Indian idol 12 the scene is set to give our nation a lot more singing thrills. This weekend, the Indian Idol stage would be graced by Bollywood diva aka Rekha and contestants would dedicate their performance to the embodiment of beauty and grace.

Rekha says she wants to adopt Pawandeep from Indian Idol 12

Uttarakhand pride Pawandeep Rajan gave a touching performance on the song Dekha Ek Khwaabandaged Humein aur jeene ki. His performance left the judges and Rekha speechless. Not only Rekha, but the three judges stepped onto the podium and gave her a standing ovation from there. Rekha couldn’t stop gushing over Pawandeeps’ wonderful performance and also mentioned that she wanted to embrace him. Rekha also asked her to play dholak for her. Pawandeep immediately agreed but asked him to join him and play dholak with him.

Both Rekha and Pawandeep played Dholak and it was an image capture moment. Pawandeep was on cloud nine sharing the same stage with Rekha. Rekha while appreciating Pawandeep said that I wanted to adopt you; your voice is amazing. God bless you and keep shining like this.

Also Read: Neetu Kapoor Revealed She Broke Up With Rishi Kapoor During Jhootha Kahin Ka

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.