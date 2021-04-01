Universal Studios Hollywood reopens April 16





Universal Studios Hollywood in California has announced that it will reopen its theme park next month on April 16 after being closed for more than a year due to COVID-19 restrictions. Fans will notice some things that are different when they return to Universal for the first time in 2021. The park has said that while most of the rides will be operational, some rides and attractions are expected to reopen at a later date in order to comply with restrictions. government. Speaking of which, Universal Studios Hollywood will also be implementing new health and safety protocols, including reduced capacity, required face covers, physical distance, and temperature controls. Only residents of California will be able to use the parks, which is in accordance with state health guidelines. But it’s not just the updated guidelines that will be different – there are also tons of new things to see in the park, like the all-new “The Secret Life of Pets: Off-Leash!” ride and updated “Jurassic World – The Ride”, which features the new dinosaur, Indominus rex. “We are extremely excited to finally be able to open Universal Studios Hollywood, bring team members back to work and welcome guests to our amazing rides,” said Karen Irwin, President and Chief Operating Officer of Universal Studios Hollywood: A very difficult year and we are delighted to have arrived at this time. Tickets can be purchased online from Thursday April 8. Customers who purchased un-exchanged tickets before April 8, 2021 will need to make a reservation in advance at www.UniversalStudiosHollywood.com and select their visit dates. While the park officially opens on the 16th, members of the annual and seasonal pass will be able to catch a preview of the park on Thursday, April 15. They will also be entitled to a series of free bonus days on certain days starting Thursday, April 15. until Sunday May 16. Kristin salaky

News editor

Kristin Salaky is the editor-in-chief of Delish.com covering viral foods, product launches and food trends.

