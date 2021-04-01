Leslie Jordan hosts old-fashioned gospel vocals on ‘Companys Comin’

Photo: Miller Mobley

One of the surprising joys of an otherwise bleak 2020 has been the resurgence of Leslie Jordan, an already acclaimed actor and comedian who has become a household name thanks to candid and often hilarious Instagram videos. Quarantined in his hometown of Chattanooga, Jordan wowed celebrities and everyday people with his clips, which included lovely anecdotes, humorous home fitness attempts and the now famous slogan, Well, shit. , how are you?

Jordan will delight us once again on Friday with the release of his first gospel album, Comin Companions. The album, which includes gospel favorites as well as a handful of new, original faith-based songs, features a truly stacked roster of guest musicians including Dolly Parton, Tanya Tucker, Brandi Carlile and Eddie Vedder.

Jordan recorded Comin Companions alongside Travis Howard and Danny Myrick, two Music Row veterans with their own stacked resumes. Howard, a longtime friend of Jordans, is a songwriter and producer who has worked with major artists like Miranda Lambert, Dierks Bentley and Keith Urban. Myrick cut his teeth in gospel and religious music before writing for a wide range of artists, including Tim McGraw and Jason Aldean.

Comin Companions came to fruition after Jordan approached Howard about potentially writing music for a musical where he would play this traveling evangelist, with big poofy hair, as Howard describes it. I immediately called Danny, because we had been friends for a long time, and asked if he wanted to share this with me, Howard adds. We’ve put together a lot of this great music for the musical, but nothing has happened with it yet. When the idea for a record came up, I knew Danny knew that language, and Leslie knew it, so that was the team.

The trio began to create a list of potential tracks, collecting their favorite gospel songs and envisioning some dreamy collaborations. Howard and Myrick also contributed original material, each appearing on a track with Jordan Myrick on In All Things and Howard on The Longest Day.

Leslie saying, you each do a song, was incredibly generous, Myrick said. In All Things was the last gospel song I had written. It has been a long time. This one, I think, really hits home. His voice is also excellent on these songs. He has a sweet sincerity which is really great.

Aside from being in awe of Jordans ‘generosity, Howard and Myrick were also wowed by the longtime actors’ natural singing ability, especially given his lack of professional musical experience. And indeed, Jordans’ vocal performances add heart and depth to the project, as well as healthy doses of humor, especially in the skit-like interludes between tracks.

Once we did it, there was that tone in his voice, and I’m not trying to bring up the idea of ​​Little Jimmy Dickens, but it’s a southern voice from an older man. , who looks like Little Jimmy Dickens, or someone in the home choir, Howard says. It’s so heartwarming to me.

Jordan and his collaborators found recruiting artists for the project surprisingly easy, with most agreeing to participate via direct messaging on Instagram. Some, like Vedder and Tucker, were already familiar with Jordans and signed without hesitation when asked. Others, like Carlile, had become fans of Jordans’ Instagram videos.

Leslie DMd Tanya and was like, Uh, if I made a record, would you sing with me? Howard explains. She was like, hell yes! Emboldened by Tanya’s yes hell, we were like, I wonder if Brandi Carlile would be in it. So [Jordan] DMd him on Instagram. And she was so excited. After that it was just an avalanche of DM.

If lining up artists felt easy, getting funding for the album they admit, with public domain anthems like Sweet By and By, wouldn’t be a cash cow, it was a cinch, too. The trio recorded seven ringtones based on some of Jordans’ most popular sayings, like good, shit, and funded the set. Comin Companions project with the product of short clips, which exceeded the graphics of iTunes ringtones.

Selling a three-second clip of Well, shit, how’s it going paid the entire budget for the record, Howard says. Neither of us had to do anything to get the advances. It was like, Bam! Theres our budget. There is no expectation from a leader or the things we have had to change to make a business happy. For me, it was the most liberating thing I have ever done. At some point you get tired of chasing that top 15 song on the radio like, I can’t write another truck song.

Comin Companions is just one of the many articles on the Jordans Overflowing Plate. On April 29, a new book will be released, titled How are you. He and Howard Host an Apple Music Country Show called Hunker Down Radio with Leslie Jordan, which airs every Sunday afternoon. Additionally, the first season of Call me Kat, which Jordan stars alongside Mayim Bialik, just wrapped up, with Jordan and Howard making a special musical appearance together in the season finale.