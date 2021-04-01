BCN suspects he supplies drugs at Bollywood parties and uses them





Bombay: Actor Ajaz Khan was arrested on Wednesday by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), after which he was taken to the NDPS Special Court following a medical examination. The court reportedly sent the actor to three-day custody by the BCN after his name emerged during questioning of drug dealer Shadab Shaikh alias Shadab Batata. Read also – Why the BCN does not give Arjun Rampal a net token in a drug case – 5 important points Now, as reported by Midday, the NCB claimed that Ajaz Khan was associated with the Batata gang for more than three years and was a regular supplier of drugs. The agency also mentioned that he was suspected of consuming and supplying drugs at Bollywood parties, but the investigation is still ongoing. Also Read – Ajaz Khan on NCB Collecting Pills From His House: My Wife Suffered A Miscarriage, It’s His Ajaz Khan supplies drugs at Bollywood parties, NCB suspects The anti-narcotics agency has tracked down a conversation between Ajaz and Shadab which suggests they were involved in drug trafficking together. NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede added that they were sending Ajaz’s phone to the forensic lab to extract conversations he could have deleted. The daily quoted him as saying: “Shadab was arrested last week and Ajaz was in contact with him. We suspect that Ajaz may have deleted the WhatsApp chats between him and Shadab. We’ll send Ajaz’s cell phone to the forensic lab. ” Also Read – Ajaz Khan Arrested By BCN In Drug Case After 8 Hours Of Interrogation, Read On Ajaz Khan denies association with drug lord Shadab Batata Ajaz denied all the allegations and maintained that the four pills BCN found at his home belonged to his wife who recently miscarried and used the drug to fall asleep. Actor Ayaz Khan’s lawyer reportedly said: “The voice memo BCN received was a year old and no drugs were recovered from Ajaz. The drugs that were found in his house belong to his wife. It was during a separate raid by the BCN last week that the agency arrested Shadab with drugs worth Rs 2 crore. He has since been in the care of NCB.







