EXCLUSIVE: Tapur Chatterji designs Kareena Kapoor Khan’s newborn nursery; Said “ It has a vintage touch ”

Hrishikesh Mukherjees’ granddaughter, Tapur, previously designed the Inaayas nursery for Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmus. She had also worked a bit on the Taimurs room.

In 2018, model-turned-interior designer Tapur Chatterji designed Soha Ali Khan and daughter Kunal Kemmus’ Inaayas crib and even did a bit of work on the Taimurs bedroom. Now Pinkvilla has learned that Tapur also designed Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s second baby crib. The duo became parents for the second time in February this year. Interestingly, when Kareena approached Tapur, the latter was also expecting her second child. When she called, I had just given birth, and I didn’t know about her date either. But when she told me about it, I agreed to take it back, reveals Tapur.

Hrishikesh Mukherjees’ granddaughter informs that she has a cozy nook for baby’s rooms. I’ve done a lot of it in the past just for love. Bebo and I have quite a few mutual friends, thanks to which we know each other. Like Taimur, her second baby also has her own nursery. It’s a lovely bedroom with hardwood floors and an off-white louvered wardrobe to match the aesthetic. I even kept Saifs’ royal background in mind, and opted for a beautiful pastel gray European wallpaper for the room. The wallpaper has panthers and cheetahs on it, says Tapur.

Speaking more about the room, Chatterji adds: We used off-white curtains, two olive-green velvet wingback chairs, and a footstool. In fact, we used a fair amount of wood for the craft drawers and the changing table. It really is a magnificent piece. She adds that there are beautiful family portraits of couples’ families in the nursery. It’s like a collage on one of the walls. The bedroom has a vintage touch, but it’s also nice and cozy, Chatterji points out.

Tapur adds that she is not a bold person of color and does not prefer these shades especially for a nursery. The colors must be very calming and calming, and luckily even Bebos’ thought process was the same. In fact, her whole house itself is beautiful and has a beautiful blend of old world Indian and British charm, which I intrinsically connect with when I grew up in Calcutta and can relate to. It was a very smooth ride, actually one of the smoothest I can tell, Tapur nods.

