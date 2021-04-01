Cynthia Ozick calls Philip Roth’s new biography a narrative masterpiece

It was an early sign of Roth’s growing propensity to design and direct his own image. In Yaddo, the woodland artist’s retreat to which he had fled to escape the tiring clamor of fame, he met Alan Lelchuk, a 30-year-old writer inspired by Roth’s intrusive iconoclasm. Roth, who had framed Lelchuks American Mischief’s progress towards his ultimate success, had once again performed on a docile Confederate. Because Saul Bellow and the influential Philip Rahv had both rejected The Breast, the plan was to push back and refute his critics in a major literary venue. A carefully curated interview, entirely generated by Roth, was to appear in The New York Review of Books, with Lelchuk as the supporting interlocutor and Roth in full command of the defense. But since no king will respect neither his servant nor his vassal, Lelchuk, like Miller before him, was soon to be eliminated: he too, Roth concludes, was a crappy writer. He needs an English teacher, he says.

Yet another relationship was doomed to darken: Richard Stern, whose close five-decade friendship Roth had long valued for his all-consuming intellectual heckling, a mind very much like his own, and for the robustness of his literary voice. by Stern. Although Roth warmly recognizes him as a peer, Stern’s reputation was static and almost invisible. His unspoken underground frustration as he watched his friends’ high-tension audience skyrocket finally erupted into a mutual beating: Roth had denigrated Stern’s latest novel, and Stern fought back. His own prose, he told Roth, had always been simpler, faster, less intense and less striking than yours, but maybe yours can go in the direction of excess, beating a subject to death or to boredom. And Joel Conarroe, whose ubiquitous presence has become almost a family affair (his other son, Roths’ mother has claimed), was from the start a versatile champion and affable facilitator. What’s my next assignment, boss? he joked once. But for Roth, there was no joke about a public letter signed by Conarroe, intended to protest the revocation of Amiri Barakas’ honorary post as New Jersey Poet Laureate. Baraka (formerly LeRoi Jones) had published a poisonous song implying that the Jews were behind the destruction of the Twin Towers. An eloquent, demagogic, anti-Semitic liar, and ridiculously talentless poet to boot, Roth thundered, whipping up Conarroe for being a liar himself: he had concealed his approval of the letter from his friend (though he later withdrew his signature). The breach was repaired, but the nature of the outrage remained unpardoned.

I chose to make the art of my vices rather than what I take to be my virtues, Roth commented in a rare non-ironic admission that he had virtues. The scope and depth of his philanthropy erased his lavish personal generosity to individuals was never visible, but his Writers from Beyond Europe, a collection of 17 volumes of Eastern European writings unknown to readers English speakers, continues to broaden public perception. from the world of contemporary literature. In the 1970s, it was his vision of Kafka that drew Roth to Prague, then under Communist rule, where he defended Czech dissident writers Milan Kundera and Ivan Klima, among others, and quietly organized an ad hoc fund. for their help and support. For this crime, he was hunted down by the secret police. Europe’s oppressive labor gripped and consumed him: he became intimate with the brutal stories of the death camps of Primo Levi, Aharon Appelfeld and Norman Manea, a Romanian writer who endured at the both Transnistria and the Communist regime of Ceausescu. It was the strength of Roth’s fame that enabled him to facilitate Manea’s transition to a much honored American literary life.

Some may think that whether Roth is a Jewish writer or not is too narrow, too narrow a speculation. It is a free country, after all, and its citizens are free to define themselves as they wish. The imposed definition is tyranny. But there’s something else looming just to the side: the paradox that arises, willy-nilly, from the host of annoyances that Bailey unveils. As the great and tumultuous conductor of his life, the attentive supervisor of all aspects of his career, the architect of Newarks’ big town feast of his 80th birthday, the meticulous designer of his own funeral, Roth has at times unwittingly put forward this qu ‘he most criticized. Even a will as sovereign as his could not overcome the vagaries of fallout; from repudiation came the emphasis on the thing repudiated. In his attempts to stifle Blooms’ reckless settling of accounts, he made her all the more publicly memorable. From the small ceremony to his grave, the most noticeable was the absence of any clue or vestige of Jewish use or coloring. Yet in 2014, when the former defamer of Jews received a dramatically vindicating honorary degree from Jewish Theological Seminary, he was moved to think how satisfied his parents would have been.

But his father, mother and older brother were long dead. With old age and the accelerated suffering brought on by heart failure, he confessed to loneliness and terror. That’s the damn poignant thing about anything rocking me a bit, he said to Conarroe. He loved, in a grandfather way, the children of other peoples. During her funeral, Julia Golier, the mother of two of these children, read a melancholy passage from the American pastoral: Yes, only we are, deeply alone, and always, in reserve for us, an even deeper layer of loneliness. . Roth, who had started under the wing of Henry James, was he subconsciously invoking Jamess’s elegy for his own life? This loneliness, James reflected, what is there, if not the deepest part? Deeper inside me, in any case, than anything else: deeper than my genius, deeper than my discipline, deeper than my pride. Although Roth wrote in solitude, he was rarely alone. As he lingered on the brink of death, his hospital bed was surrounded by young worshipers, true followers, former lovers, recovered friends, and more intimate friends whose loyalty was unwavering and unwavering. fault. He lay, like the biblical David, a dying king, a maker, if not of psalms, then of a tower of sardonic, tumultuous and tragic imaginations. Despite the flood of bereaved people, he belonged to no one and no one belonged to him.

How do we know all this, and with such palpable immediacy, as if we were touching a bone? The discreet daily prose of biographers is invisible and unheard of; but under Baileys’ strong light, what remains on the page is a writer’s life as it was lived, and almost as it was felt.