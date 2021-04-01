Sonnalli Seygall: the Bollywood type broadcasts you very easily

After some lull in 2020, Sonnalli Seygall is now set to make 2021 very exciting, career-wise, as she has three projects lined up for filming.

I’m glad things are back on track. I have a very busy schedule. My last outing was Jai Mummy Di in 2020, and it wasn’t long before we were all caught in the middle of the pandemic. So I didn’t do a lot of work, she said.

A year later, Seygall has sort of speeded things up for herself.

I shoot again and until May I hardly have any rest. But I have no complaints and I’m really looking forward to it, adds the actor who has an Anamika web series and the movie Boondi Raita in his list of releases this year.

Speaking about her career and the kind of roles she is offered compared to her early days, the 35-year-old, who is finishing a decade in the industry, says things have definitely changed for the better.

I’ve always maintained that Bollywood transposes you very easily. So the few years after

Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2011), I only got pieces of articles and glamorous roles. So I made a conscious effort to stay away from what I didn’t want to do. Then slowly things changed with High Jack (2018) and Setters (2019).

Seygall also allocates the OTT space for bringing out this change.

Now that the whole digital space is opening up, there are more opportunities and people are ready to experiment more. Of course, over time I guess the spectrum of my work becomes accessible to creators as well. I always wanted to take action and I finally had this chance with Anamika. That’s why I took it back, she concludes.