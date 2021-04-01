5 women-centric Bollywood movies where the male actor focuses

The portrayal of women in Bollywood is changing lately thanks to films like Queen, Piku, Highway and Kahaani. Strong female characters take the lead and prove they can tell their stories without a man helping them. While they’ve managed to do that, some movies, on the other hand, claim to be about empowering the genre, but end up being about the knight in shining armor that’s needed to help the damsel in distress.

Here we take a look at films that claim to be female-centric but very subtly hand over the baton to the male protagonist.

Dangal

The film focuses on two prolific wrestlers Geeta Phogat and Babita Phogat, but the story of their father Mahavir Singh Phogat manages to overshadow their journey. There is no denying that the film showed the hardships the Phogat sisters went through to achieve their goal, but it seemed like they were just tools to help their father achieve his dream. Geeta became the first female wrestler to win India’s first wrestling gold at the 2010 Commonwealth Games, but much of her success is given to her father. Dangal ends up focusing far too much on satisfying the father’s ego rather than these two sportswomen.

Pink

In an era when Bollywood still portrays stalking and stalking as a romance, Pink has done a great job of enforcing the importance of consent through simple dialogue, no means no. He also shed light on important issues such as victim’s shame and slut’s shame and explained how these notions harm women. However, one problem remains with the film – it relied heavily on a man to be the knight in shining armor and “ protect ” these three women. Now it could be said that the responsibility for creating a society based on equality also lies with man. Sure, but not when he takes center stage speaking for a woman or when a movie ends up promoting the idea that in the end, a man saved you.

Padman

There is no wrenching credit in Arunachalam Muruganantham who went against all odds to invent a machine to make cheap sanitary napkins for menstruating women and raise awareness of the issue. Bollywood has also done a commendable job of talking about screen time, which continues to be a taboo. When a movie is based on a man, it’s pretty obvious that he needs to be the center of attention. However, we cannot ignore the fact that the film question is something the men of cishet will never experience in their lives. So, it seems pretty unfair not to have the voices of menstruating women in a movie based entirely on them. Again, kudos to the directors for bringing this issue up in a mainstream movie, but if we don’t listen to the voices of those who get an issue, just speaking on their behalf won’t solve it.

Mangal Mission

Mission Mangal salutes the women scientists of ISRO without whose contribution it would have been very difficult to carry out the Mars Orbiter mission. It’s a movie that has five prolific actresses trying out the characters of these scientists, but even before the movie was released, the movie’s hero – Akshay Kumar – was its biggest selling point. The creators have gone to great lengths to present the story of these glorious women, but in the end, the male protagonist ends up eclipsing their success.

This movie also couldn’t escape the ultimate intrigue of a protector and guardian making these women achieve their goal and guiding them to their goal.

Chak De India

A film that is about a female hockey team and focuses on the prejudices that female athletes face in a male-dominated space somehow manages to make the character of the coach the most developed. Some of these women have very interesting stories, but the most developed goes to Coach Kabir. As a coach he will certainly have a huge role in the success of the team, but the credit also goes to the women who work tirelessly to achieve their goal. Without him the team turns out to be a scoreless group of women and it is he who shows her to help the team win by signaling his player in which direction to hit the ball. Again, reinforcing the idea that he is a man who will accompany you to your destination even if you have all the qualities to do it on your own.