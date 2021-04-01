Katrina Kaif to Sara Ali Khan: Bollywood queens who rocked the casual look

Casual clothes are the most important part of our wardrobe and these top women showed us how to rock it.

Summer is about keeping style without going out of your comfort zone. Our Bollywood divas were recently spotted nailing the casual look with panache and without compromising on their comfort. Comfortable joggers and cute denim shorts paired with classic white sneakers were considered high on the preference list. These recently spotted Bollywood queens pulled off the casual look with extreme style and sophistication. Here we have a list of some of our favorite looks!

Ananya Panday has been a fashion icon among young people even before entering the industry. She was seen wearing tie-dye jogging pants and a contrasting tie-dye crop top. She kept the look clean and simple by teaming her outfit with must-have white sneakers. Ananya looked like a girl next door, but also made sure to stay on trend.

Sara Ali Khan made us drool over her vacation looks in the Maldives. Her recent casual beach look is something to adore. She was seen wearing a white cropped top and white shorts with neon pockets. She further complemented the white and neon ensemble with a neon sports bra under her crop top. This look is definitely our favorite beach look this season!

Sensational Katrina Kaif has been seen beating her Monday Blues in style! In her recent Instagram post, she rocked the casual look by wearing a blue print crew-neck t-shirt and denim shorts. The outfit was as simple as it gets and still managed to make a strong style statement!

Janhavi Kapoor believes in keeping your casual outfit subtle yet elegant. The Roohi actress was spotted soaking up the sun in Los Angeles. She was seen wearing a candy-colored tank top and lilac sweatpants. She added the perfect finishing touch to her athleisure look by teaming it with the dapper sneakers. To top it off, she even made sure the scrunchie on her wrist matched her overall outfit!

When it comes to dressing in comfortable casual clothes without altering the style quotient, you have to look to Ananya Panday! She was recently seen nailing the casual look with faded denims and a henley crop top. She completed her funky look by pairing the outfit with sneakers and a handbag that never went out of style!

Which Bollywood diva rocked the casual look with the greatest style in your opinion?

For more fashion and beauty information, follow @pinkvillafashion

Read also Katrina Kaif to Alia Bhatt: 5 Bollywood Divas Who Took Tie Dye Fashion to the Next Level