Entertainment
Bridgerton’s colorblind cast signals ‘real change’ in Hollywood
Lorraine Toussaint says she has emailed television producer Shonda Rhimes every few months, offering to play a “great old lady” in future episodes of Rhimes Bridgerton’s groundbreaking Netflix series.
It’s not just because the historical drama has become one of Netflix’s most popular original shows, with all eight episodes of Season 1 watched by more than 82 million accounts in its first month, according to the. streaming service. This is because the popularity of the show took over the concept of colorblind casting from the stage, where performers of color have played historic roles for years and cemented the success of the approach to television.
The colorblind cast “never really got to filming and then it certainly never made it to television. Shonda broke that ceiling,” says Toussaint, 60. “The existence of Bridgerton and the fact that it is such a success is such an affirmation and confirmation of what we in the black community have always known about ourselves as artists.”
Bridgerton is only part of what drives Toussaint’s optimism that Hollywood could finally move forward in embracing diversity and inclusion and that our society could fight institutional racism. Membership of entertainment executives, including Rhimes, who was first successful as showrunner for medical drama Grey’s Anatomy, and directors Ava Duvernay and Gina Prince-Bythewoodshows that real progress is possible, she said.
“I’m encouraged by what’s going on in front of the screen, but also what’s going on behind it,” Toussaint said in an interview for CNET’s Now What series from his home in New York. “There are more women coming to power at the studio, network level. There are women of color who are very high up in the networks. There is a whole series of filmmakers who are top notch and at the top. shape. This is how the industry is evolving. “
And this diversity, fueled in part by last year’s review on Black Lives Matter, sparks real discussion and action. “Black Lives Matter has finally surfaced in a way that cannot be ignored. It touches the industry. It awakens minds and hearts and opens eyes,” says Toussaint, who created the Mothers & Sons Project 2020 to encourage black Americans to vote.
“Often, racism is not particularly malicious, but this level of ignorance is no longer excusable,” says Toussaint. “We are coming to a critical mass point where we are starting to see real change in business and industry.”
That’s why Toussaint is excited about the prospects of finally playing a “big old man” in a period television play on a show like Bridgerton, which is set in Regency England. “I love the period,” she laughs. “I was trained to make rules, and being able to do that on film now would be really exciting.”
In the meantime, Toussaint, who played some sort of villain on Netflix’s Orange Is the New Black and voiced the witch shadow weaver in the animated series She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, keep busy at work. In February, she started acting in the CBS crime series Equalizer alongside Queen Latifah and Chris Noth, playing “an unconventional mother figure”. The show was just renewed for a second season.
And Netflix has acquired the rights to its next film, Concrete cowboys, about a young black teenager who is “caught between a life of crime and that of his estranged father [Idris Elba] vibrant subculture of urban cowboys. “ It is scheduled to release on April 2.
As for the sequel, Toussaint says she looks forward to a post-pandemic world where we can return to see live performances in a theater, noting that the technology that allows her to perform virtually on stage – which she calls “simulated intimacy” – – does not work for her. “The face of theater may change, but I think there is nothing else in the world that compares to stepping into a space and having live interaction.”
Now what is a video interview series with industry leaders, celebrities and influencers that covers trends impacting businesses and consumers in the ‘new normal’. There will always be changes in our world, and we’ll be here to discuss how to navigate all of this.
