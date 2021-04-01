WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre facing COVID-19, whom he’d like to meet in the ring next





TAMPA, Florida (Nation Now) WWE WrestleMania is just around the corner. The event took place without fans in 2020, but for this year’s event, 25,000 fans will be allowed inside Raymond James Stadium for each night. “It’s amazing that I am, once again, competing for the WWE Title and our fans are finally going to be back,” McIntyre told NewsNation. “They are beyond excitement. I see their interactions on social media. I see them excited about it, but no one is more excited than the WWE Superstars. World’s latest blockbuster even more popular after Netflix documentary

A two-time WWE Champion, McIntyre knows what it means to be in the main event of WrestleMania. He won his first WWE Championship in the last few years Showcase of the Immortals in a much-vaunted match against Brock Lesnar. However, due to the pandemic, McIntyres’ first victory on WWE’s biggest stage was in front of any fan, not in a stadium, but in the WWE Performance Center. McIntyre has held the WWE Championship for 300 days combined across two title races since WrestleMania last year. But after losing the crown at the Elimination Chamber event in February, the 35-year-old Scotsman finds himself once again fighting for the title of best man in WWE. He will face defending champion Bobby Lashley on the first night of Wrestlemania on Saturday April 10. “We’re going to put on a performance that people will remember, a real heavyweight showdown,” McIntyre said. “We’re going to fight each other and in the end my big foot goes right in his face… 1,2,3 and the title goes to McIntyre. McIntyres also played a central role in WWE’s campaign to promote the Vaccines against covid19. The company announced that the former champion tested positive for the virus in January. Now we close the dog’s door at night; South Carolina woman finds coyote in her kitchen

“Please get your vaccines. This is how we’re going to get back to normal, ”McIntyre said. “I myself have caught COVID. I live like a hermit. I am home, I work in my garage, I go to work, I follow the rules of social distancing, I wear my mask all the time and I always have it. He told NewsNation he was lucky his coronavirus symptoms were mild. Towards the end of the interview, NewsNation’s Aaron Nolan asked McIntyre who he’d like to face in the ring. His answer? UFC champion Conor McGregor in the ring. “It looks like it ends in the UFC. He’s on my side of the world. He’s got a big mouth on him. He’s also quick with his hands, ”said McIntyre. “Actually, he’s the size of my left calf, so it might not be very fair.” Catch McIntyre’s game against Lesnar on the night of WrestleMania on April 10. His memoir “A Chosen Destiny: My Story” hits US bookstores on May 4 and is currently available for pre-order on Amazon.

