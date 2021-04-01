A cool millennial replacement for Tragic Maa Trope





The love for Kirron Kher as a Bollywood mom is universal. The veteran actor is much more and well beyond his many roles as quintessential maa movies,but there’s really no match for her onscreen presence when she steps into these shoes. She’s not the first to try this character out, and in a way, just takes over from older moms in the classic era like Nirupa Roy, Sulochana Latkar, Farida Jalal, and Reema Lagoo. But what sets Kher apart from the rest is the way she carries this heavy heritage with sheer joy. Adapting her performances to the rhythm of the young population, especially after the turn of the new millennium, Kher quickly became the coolest Bollywood mom in town. His naturally affable onscreen demeanor instantly attracted a generation that was advancing with new media devices, changing social culture and the demand for relatable entertainment. To that end, Kirron Kher as a Bollywood mom was a break (and a much-needed respite) from the tragic trope of the ever-languishing, still tearful mother that her predecessors had made popular through films likeMother India, Deewaar, Ghulamiand Kal Ho Naa Ho ..! Kher seemed to bring him a rare combination of drama and funto landcharacters, who are often not typical but who aredesimoms looking to be friends with their kids. And until they achieve that goal, there is always Kher to light up our screens. Bollywood mom Kirron Kher: here are 5 movies we loved 1. Basanti Rank (2006) Her role as Mitro Singh, mother of DJ (Aamir Khan) has acquired iconic status in pop culture. Her maternal right to scold not only her son but also her friends in Punjabi, her angry insistence on feeding people “ one more ” ghee-Charged Roti and her confidence in the ability of young people to change the world made it hard not to love her. 2. Hum tum (2004) Her screen time as Rhea’s (Rani Mukherjee) mother was not significant, but the biggest contribution to the film’s flawless comic book timing came from her. Parminder aka Bobby aunty was a widow with a strong taste for life and an aura reminiscent of Umrao Jaan of which she was proud. The charm of her frankness extended to everyone – her daughter, her daughter’s friends, her daughter’s friend’s parents. ‘ Zindagi jeena koi aapse seekhe , ‘someone told him once, and really, you couldn’t agree more. 3. Khoobsurat (2014) To her daughter Mili (Sonam Kapoor), she was Manju. Not mom, but only Manju. Perhaps the only mother in the world who would dare to call her name. This was entirely appropriate, as her cheerful outlook on everything in Mili’s life, from her job to her love life to her most intimate secrets, gave her more of a “ friend ” status than “ mom. ” ”. 4. About Shanti About (2007) His son Om (Shah Rukh Khan) called him his’maa movies,‘due to his exaggerated manner and past career as a minor actor. As Bela, she was generally overprotective mother for whom the slightest inconvenience to his son was a cue to erupt into a dramatic monologue – his overreaction both endearing and reminiscent of our own mothers. 5. Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006) As unbearable and chauvinistic as his son Dev (Khan), Kher as Kamaljit was the coolest cucumber ever. Through the journey of love, grief and infidelity of his son and daughter-in-law, Kamal leaps his own path away from this turbulence to forge his own friendships with a single man his age. She is there in the background to support her children but knows when to step back and let them exercise their independence, as all mothers should. The opinions expressed are those of the author.







