Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Floridas Airport Roads Reopen After Suspicious Son Reports KIRO 7 News Seattle





FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla .– Roads to Floridas International Airport in Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood reopened early Thursday after law enforcement investigated reports of suspicious sons, deputies said. >> Read more new trends In a statement Thursday morning, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said it received reports of suspicious wires found in a vehicle parked on the top floor of the airport shortly after 1 a.m. EDT. BSO deputies secured the area around the vehicle, evacuated people nearby and stopped all traffic entering and leaving the airport, the statement read. The ASF Bomb Squad responded to the scene and, after investigation, determined that the wires did not pose a threat. A green light was given shortly after 7 a.m. JUST IN: The Broward Sheriff’s Office said the Fort Lauderdale airport closure was due to suspicious wires found in a vehicle. A bomb squad was called in and found the sons were no threat. The entrances to the airport were closed for hours. @CBSMiami pic.twitter.com/KLzhXOiLGp – Brooke Shafer (@BrookeShaferTV) April 1, 2021 Here are the latest updates: Updated at 7:19 a.m. EDT April 1: In a tweet posted shortly after 7 a.m. EDT, the airport said entry routes were reopened to all traffic and operations at FLL were gradually returning to normal following an earlier security incident outside of Terminals 2 and 3. The airport then urged passengers to remain patient as employees re-entered the airport to resume operations. Travelers are advised to check with their airline for up-to-date flight information before traveling to FLL, the tweet read. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding during this time as we work to get everyone safely to their final destination. Original report: All roads leading to Floridas International Airport in Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood were closed early Thursday amid an investigation, multiple media reports. >> Read more new trends According to WTVJ and WPLG, the airport taken to twitter shortly after 4.30 a.m. to announce that all access roads to the airport are temporarily closed due to a police investigation outside Terminals 2 and 3. WTVJ reported that authorities found a suspicious package in the area around 2 a.m. Disruption to airport operations may be possible, and travelers are advised to check with their airline for the latest flight status before heading to the airport, the airport tweeted. At 6 o’clock, FlightView, a website that tracks the status of current and upcoming flights, showed numerous delays at the airport. Read more here or here. Check back for more on this developing story.







