Everything we know about the biopic ‘Black Mozart’, the story of Joseph Bologne, knight of St. George





A new film about the inimitable Baroque composer, violinist and fencer Joseph Bologne, Knight of St. George is coming soon, in a new production from Searchlight Pictures. Baroque composer and violinist Joseph Bologne, Knight of St. George has been hailed as the Black Mozart, a nickname that has often sparked controversy. Although the two were contemporaries and knew each other, there is not much to suggest that Bologna remained in Mozartshadow for too long and in many cases it seems that Mozart may have borrowed material from Bolognes in some of his own writings. Born in Guadeloupe to a French colonial plantation owner and a young Senegalese slave, Bologna was taken to Paris at a very young age to study. His fencing skills helped him climb the social ladder, and he later assumed the title of Chevalier de Saint-Georges. In addition to an aptitude for mastery of the sword, Bologna was a talented composer and violinist. As Vivaldi or Paganini, Bologna was a composer-performerultimatewho knew his instrument inside out and, a fencer at his fingertips, was fearless, diving ever higher into a stratosphere never attempted by Mozart, wrote Paul Riley forBBC Music Magazine. Who is the production team for the new biopic Chevalier de Saint-Georges? The biopic will be the first screenwriting feature film by Stefani Robinson, the TV show writer AtlantaandWhat we do in the shadows, for which she received Emmy nominations. She is the first black woman in Emmy history to be recognized for multiple Outstanding Comedy and Comedy Writing nominations. The project will be led by Jamaican Canadian director Stephen Williams, who was behind the recent hit television series. Guardians, The walking dead and Westworld. He was also co-executive producer of the ABC series Lost. The film will be funded and distributed by Searchlight Pictures, which is owned by Disney. Who plays in the biopic Chevalier de Saint-Georges? No cast members have been confirmed for the film. What is the name of the biopic Chevalier de Saint-Georges? A name has not yet been announced for the film on the life of Joseph Bologne, Knight of Saint George. In management teams exclusive revelation on Variety, the movie was calledKnight of St. George, but it’s not yet clear if this is the production’s official title. When will Joseph Bolognes’ biopic be released? Although it was originally slated for release in 2021, there hasn’t been an update from Searchlight Pictures on this. There is currently no confirmed release date for the film.

