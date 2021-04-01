Don’t play us for a fool! Install the star “#LeosLostStar” on the Hollywood Walk of Fame which was awarded to the Oscar-winning lyricist “Thank you for the memory” over 30 years ago

SHERMAN OAKS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 1, 2021 / On this April Fool’s Day, Leo Robin Music will not be played for a fool by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce in the controversy between Leo Robin Music and the Hollywood Chamber over the star awarded to lyricist Leo Robin on the Hollywood Walk of Fame over 30 years ago but never installed. This dispute arises because the Hollywood House is not honoring the 1990 Walk of Fame committee’s decision to award Leo Robin a star. This craziness on the Hollywood Walk of Fame reminds us of an old movie. Hal Skelly plays a clown who plays the usual comedic role of a fool in his bicycle act with distinctive make-up and costume, silly antics and buffoonery as he sings the obscure gem of “Never Say Die-Dee- Die, Dum-Dee-Dum, Do-Dee-Do “(aka” Never Say Die “), composed by Newell Chase with lyrics by Leo Robin, in the 1930 film Behind the Makeup.

These follies on the Hollywood Walk of Fame began over 30 years ago, in 1988, when Cherie Robin and actor Bob Hope wanted to get Leo recognized for the legacy that Roy Trakin, who is cream of cream of entertainment journalism, reported on September 30, 2019 in its Variety article, “Thank you for the memory: How Leo Robin helped Usher in the golden age of film songTo that end, Cherie Robin and Bob Hope sponsored Leo for a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Tragically, Cherie Robin never received the good news from the Leo star as she passed away on May 28, 1989, just over a year before the Hollywood Chamber letter was sent on June 18, 1990 announcing that her husband had received the award. Star. Due to these unfortunate circumstances, the star of Leo was never installed. . “I think it was meant to be,” the star’s discovery grandson said. “It’s important to me because it was important for my grandmother to honor Leo’s career in this way. And she took the time, she followed all the rules. My grandmother did everything well except live long enough.

Ashley Lee of the Los Angeles Times first revealed this intriguing story on May 23, 2019, Leo Robin never had his Walk of Fame star. Now her grandson is fighting for it, about the fortuitous discovery of the grandson, on July 6, 2017, of Leo’s long-lost star which he said was lost because “[The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce]… made that 30-year mistake, ”Ms. Lee quoted. In 1988 Robin’s wife Cherie Robin and actor Bob Hope sponsored Leo for a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. They followed the instructions and mailed the nomination some five years after Robin died so he could be nominated for a star as soon as possible. But too soon after, Cherie herself, already gripped by grief, was diagnosed with a terminal illness.

Following the publication of this story last year by The Times, Leo Robin Music was outraged to learn that the Hollywood House had made a mistake in processing its own mail more than 30 years ago. Ms Lee said, “The envelope was returned to its sender and has since remained in the records of the Chamber of Commerce.” She also tweeted, “At first I didn’t believe the Leo star Robin really slipped through the cracks” along with a photo of this acceptance letter and the envelope stamped “RETURN TO SENDER”. Ms Lee explained the House’s point of view: “It was not a mistake, (Ana) Martinez noted to The Times. In 1989, before the ease of emails and cellphones, the winners weren’t so often and actively pursued for their star than they are today. This means no follow-up letters and no calls for co-signers, even though Robin’s candidacy was co-signed by (Bob) Hope, who has four stars on the Marche. ” Leo Robin Music will not be played for a fool with such apologies!

Roy Trakin, in his lively and inimitable style, gives perspective when Leo Robin arrived in Hollywood, “In 1928 Robin was recruited by Hollywood as a certified” hit-maker “at the dawn of the age of sound, hired by Paramount Pictures, and partnered with Richard Whiting (Margaret’s father) for the studio’s first musical, “Innocents of Paris,” released in 1929, which also marked French crooner Maurice Chevalier’s American debut. The dapper artist was launched with what would become her signature song, “Louise”, with these memorable lyrics from Leo Robin “Every little breeze seems to whisper Louise.” Soon after, Robin was writing the sheet music with the gem “Never Say” Die-Dee-Die, Dum-Dee-Dum, Do- Dee-Do “for the 1930 drama film Behind the makeup starring Hal Skelly, William Powell, Kay Francis and Fay Wray, and based on Mildred Cram’s short story “The Feeder”. It was the first of seven in which Powell and Francis co-starred.

Meanwhile, at odds with its mission, the Hollywood Chamber is failing to do justice to Leo Robin’s appointment. Instead, we are witnessing the injustice of Leo’s long-lost star and the Hollywood Chamber’s refusal to honor its pledge in memory of Robin. This has always been true when a letter has been “Returned to Sender” the sender will verify the address and resend it. In 1990, the Hollywood Chamber prevented the star’s installation by placing in its files the letter of acceptance which had been returned to the sender and did not attempt to return it. The Hollywood Chamber made no attempt to warn sponsor Bob Hope, who was one of the world’s most famous artists at the time. The Hollywood House was to have Bob Hope’s number thanks to its own relationship with him. What the Hollywood House did after the letter was “Return to Sender” was not customary practice, but smelled of contempt for those honored by the Walk of Fame Committee. Don’t play us for a fool with such buffoonery!

What happened after the grandson spoke to the Hollywood Chamber for the past three years – where he hampered the installation by ignoring emails from him for an entire year and breaking his promise for the Walk of Fame Committee to consider his request that the star be placed on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and perform with him – is simply not true. What happened 30 years ago – when the acceptance letter was returned to the sender and there was no follow-up letter or call to notify co-sponsor Bob Hope – is wrong. The 1990 Walk of Fame committee bestowed a star on a deserved winner, and then the Hollywood Chamber and subsequent Walk of Fame committees took it up. Don’t play us for a fool with such ridiculous acts!

Upon the death of Johnny Grant on January 9, 2008, Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa said: “Angelenos will always remember Johnny as the heart of Hollywood Boulevard, the worthy guardian of his golden prestige and the human glow behind each of his stars. .. “Johnny Grant, who was chairman of the 1990 Walk of Fame committee and who signed the letter of acceptance to Mrs. Robin, must look down on the follies caused by the Hollywood Chamber for rejecting the committee’s decision. 1990 Walk of Fame to award a star to Leo Robin. Don’t play us for a fool!

Over the past sixty years, the Hollywood Chamber has managed to keep track of 2,694 award winners and ensured that each of them received a star, which was then successfully installed on the Hollywood Walk of Fame – at the except Leo Robin. You’d think today’s Hollywood Walk of Fame would honor decisions made by those who served before them. At this point, one can’t help but conclude that Leo Robin was treated unfairly by the Hollywood Chamber. Now is the time for the Hollywood House to Stop playing us for a fool! And honor the decision of the 1990 Walk of Fame committee and honor its obligation to put Leo’s long-lost star back in its rightful place on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

