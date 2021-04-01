10 things about the Winter Soldier everyone should know

Bucky Barnes is one of the most tragic characters in the Marvel Universe. In each incarnation of the character, he was Captain America’s closest friend. However, due to an event during WWII, which differs depending on the iteration, he becomes the Winter Soldier. Although he has been brainwashed, he has finally recovered and is attempting to redeem himself as a hero.

Although the character is haunted, he remains one of the most popular characters in the MCU, however, newcomers may not know some facts, both in the comics and in the movies, about the Soldier of Winter.

ten He was originally a soldier in the comics

During the events of Captain America: The First AvengerBucky was defined as Captain America’s best friend, having known him for years and being around the same age. They see each other as equals and become allies during World War II.

However, in the comics when he first appeared he was different. Rather, Bucky Barnes was a young teenager who joined Captain America when he accidentally discovered his identity, becoming his sidekick in order to fight the Nazis before his presumed death.

9 His death was almost permanent for a while

When Captain America was put in ice, Bucky was considered killed in action when he attempted to disarm an drone, with the bomb grabbing his arm.

Prior to becoming the Winter Soldier, Bucky’s death was considered permanent, with several replacements or successors being created to take his place and mantle. Although this ultimately led to Captain America acting alone without Bucky.

8 He made his debut as a Winter Soldier in 2005

Eventually, the character had her full revival and returned as a Winter Soldier, becoming a much different and darker take on than before.

Becoming the Winter Soldier in 2005 is the main incarnation that has shaped the character since. He became so popular that the character eventually appeared in Captain America: The Winter Soldier and became one of the most important characters in the MCU.

7 He had a romance with Black Widow

Throughout the MCU, Bucky Barnes faced the guilt of his time as a Winter Soldier. When he was in hypnosis, he always fought strictly as a slave assassin for Hydra.

This resulted in the character never pursuing a romance and he fought everyone he met, including Black Widow. However, in the comics, the two pursued a relationship together and became close allies within the Marvel Universe.

6 He’s a great soldier, but how he came to be is different

Bucky Barnes is a person with abilities that can rival Captain America, and in the MCU it was implied that his experiments with Hydra led him to become similar to Cap himself, with the benefit of having a bionic arm.

However, in the comics the character has been improved in the same way but in different ways. In the canon, the Winter Soldier has been enhanced by the Infinity Formula which is the same formula given to Nick Fury.

5 In the comics he lost his arm to a rocket

During the events of Captain America: The First Avenger, he tragically fell from a train of hydra, falling from a great distance. As a result, he lost his arm and he ended up becoming a slave and personal assassin of Hydra.

But in the comics, Bucky lost his arm to a bomb that blew up the plane. This led to him being picked up by a Russian submarine who turned him into a weapon for the Russian government, going on a mission while Captain America was frozen in ice.

4 In the movies he was brainwashed by Hydra as opposing Russia only

Throughout the character’s stint in comics and mass media, he has always faced his trauma as an assassin, although in the MCU this is mostly due to Hydra.

As a result, his indoctrination matched the narrative the MCU wanted to broadcast. Unlike the comics, his status in the universe was a powerful reason for the various incidents that occurred such as the destruction of SHIELD and the conflict of the Civil War.

3 He fights another Captain America in the past

The story behind Captain America’s mantle is riddled with dark secrets. As a result of the events that caused the original to freeze in ice, several characters donned the mantle. However, before Bucky, many suffered a tragic fate.

One of them was the 1950s Captain America named William Burnside. Due to the impurities in his Super Soldier Serum that were affecting his sanity, he became psychotic, which caused the Winter Soldier to fight him during his time as Captain America.

2 He becomes Captain America in the comics

Prior to the Falcon’s recovery of the shield in the comics, Bucky Barnes became Captain America’s successor. But he didn’t take Steve Roger’s mantle of free will off; instead, it was given to him following the death of his friends.

As a result, he was overwhelmed by the role and he ultimately gave it up, returning as a Winter Soldier. It’s a stark contrast to his time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as the character never received the shield, accepting the Falcon as his successor.

1 In the MCU, he wants to redeem himself

While both incarnations are good people and want to redeem each other, the MCU is taking this more to heart. He is in therapy and tries to look for a simpler life in order to be forgiven, only coming out to help because of the events happening inside. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Contrastingly is the comics, which allow him to be more proactive during his time as The Winter Soldier and join many teams. However, the story of the Winter Soldier in the MCU doesn’t seem to end anytime soon.

