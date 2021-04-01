WALLY HALL: Fun NCAA Tournament Reaches Final Four

After seeing the very talented Gonzaga easily send Southern Cal, it looked like we stumbled upon an NIT first-round game with UCLA against Michigan.
Admittedly, watching the well-oiled and perfectly timed Zags sets the bar pretty high.
Once considered a Cinderella, the Zags became Muhammad Ali in his heyday. Ali was the world’s greatest heavyweight champion before being sidelined for three years for refusing entry into the military.
Gonzaga went through the NCAA tournament, with his closest game an 87-71 victory over Oklahoma that didn’t seem so close.
If UCLA’s performance on Monday night was indicative of his offensive capabilities, the Zags will play either Baylor or Houston on Monday night for the national championship.
At the risk of hurting the feelings of my preachers, Chuck Pigskin Preacher Monan, who is a lifelong Michigan fan, the Wolverines were even worse on offense.
No doubt they missed Isaiah Livers, who injured his foot on March 12 and no longer played. He was their best three-point shooter at 43 percent, and he averaged 13 points, 6 rebounds per game.
In the tournament-wide lowest scoring game, UCLA led 50-49 with 19 seconds remaining.
Give Eric Musselman 19 seconds, and he’ll find a way to beat you.
Juwan Howard drew a play for a guy who was colder than a well digger behind in the Arctic Circle.
Franz Wagner was wide open, but there was a reason: he was 1 in 8 off the floor, and the Bruins weren’t too concerned with the second, who is generally pretty stable but is missing from everywhere on the court Monday night. .
He missed again, and the No.11 UCLA seed was in the Final Four.
Michigan was the last of the nine Big Ten teams to field 68. The Big Ten were 8-9 in March Madness.
The generally loud and proud ACC was 4-7, and seven teams had started the tournament.
The SEC had six teams, and thanks in large part to the Razorbacks and Alabama, the conference was 7-6.
The Big 12 had seven teams, and he is 9-6 with a chance of securing two more wins with Baylor.
In winning percentages, the top two conferences are the West Coast Conference and the American Athletic Conference at 4-1. Of course, Gonzaga and Houston have all the wins for these conferences.
The surprise league was the Pac-12, which brought together five teams and ranked 13-4 with UCLA in the Final Four.
The problem isn’t with the NCAA or the tournament, but anyone who thinks the selection committee did an adequate job should consider that there has been a record 13 Upheaval with an Upheaval seen as teams rated at least five. interval squares.
It made for a fun tournament, although a lot of the brackets were crushed early on.
In light of everything, it was pretty amazing that the NCAA could host a tournament while the pandemic is still with us.
When the world of sports closed its doors last spring, there were fewer daily cases than we are experiencing nationally today.
There is no doubt the numbers are better than a few months ago, but the NCAA has taken no chances and has put every team in a bubble in both men’s and women’s tournaments.
The tests were daily.
After the opening weekend when Virginia Commonwealth had to pull out due to covid issues, every game was played.
The past two weekends have brought entertainment to tens of millions of Americans at a time when we still need some home entertainment.
In the end, there are two # 1 seeds, one # 2 seed, and one # 11 seed. The fun is not over.
