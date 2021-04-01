Entertainment
The Bloc launches a storytelling department and a recruitment campaign
NEW YORK, April 1, 2021 / PRNewswire / – It’s time to raise the bar for healthcare video content. Leading independent health creative agency The Bloc today announced the launch of The Bloc Storytellers, which will deliver production and storytelling power that integrates human emotions, previously only available in Hollywood films to the health industry. The result will be award-winning and groundbreaking work that will have a huge impact on the minds of clients.
To keep this promise, Le Bloc is currently seeking the best creative minds from the film, theater and television industries to join its team comprising directors, editors, writers, makeup artists, set designers and more. again. The company plans to recruit at least six new hires in 2021 to complement its existing team of visionaries. Resumes can be sent to [email protected].
Why we need storytellers
The average human attention span has dropped over the past 15 years from 12 seconds to just eight seconds, according toto recent research. At the same time, facts are more than twenty times more memorable when wrapped up in a story, according tocognitive psychologist Jerome Bruner. Of course, people are spending more time consuming video content than ever before. To compete with works produced in the entertainment industry requires a higher level of craftsmanship.
The Bloc has created its new Storytelling Department to respond to these growing trends. The Bloc has already proven the viability of this concept with its award-winning shortsInstant doctor andThe call. Each film received industry recognition, including a coveted wooden pencil from D & Ad, the Titanium Award for Best in Show at the MM&M Awards and Oscar nominations, as well as mainstream media coverage from media such thanForbes.
“When people are well informed, they can make better decisions about their health care. Capturing and holding their attention is not easy. We need to engage our audience and incorporate what they need to learn into the stories. that we tell them “, explained Bernardo Romero, Head of creation at the Bloc. “The Bloc Storytellers team creates stories with production values that live up to Hollywood films that reveal vulnerabilities and victories over opponents, while allowing audiences to see themselves as the protagonist overcoming difficulty. People can change, beliefs can change, and behaviors can change. Storytellers put everything on the table. “
Directed by Craig kabrhel, Vice President, Executive Producer of The Bloc Storytellers, an award-winning talent is involved in every step of the work his team does for their clients – including scripting, storyboards, pre-production, production, post-production always making sure their audience remember what they see, while delivering stories that will inspire them enough to change. Block Storytellers is also currently recruiting top talent from the entertainment industry and not typical ad pools.
“The Bloc Storytellers brings the storytelling and production craft that I expect from an entertainment-focused production company, far beyond what we’re used to seeing in commercials, especially in commercials. the field of health “, states Robert rock, Senior Manager Product Marketing at Greenwich Biosciences.
Unlike mainstream advertising, medical advertising has not slowed down during the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, the Bloc has been busier than ever. “We continue to evolve as an agency to pursue our mission of ‘Be great to do good’ and improve healthcare through better marketing,” said Jennifer matthews, CEO of the Bloc. “Storytellers bring a new set of services to our customers and will help set expectations for what we can offer a brand.”
Check out the Bloc media kit here: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/u83057tf0me8mxb/AAAUCqB_9Oc2qzqgFPCp265ra?dl=0
About the Block:
Le Bloc is a leading independent creative agency in health United States. Celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2020, Le Bloc offers comprehensive multichannel communications to audiences from all walks of life in healthcare and partners with innovative clients who are today doing one of the most significant and exciting work in the field of health. A founding member of The BlocPartners, the world’s leading network of independent creative health agencies, the work of the Bloc has been recognized worldwide for its creativity and innovation. For more information visit www.thebloc.com.
Press contact:
Aria deshe
[email protected]
SOURCE The Block
