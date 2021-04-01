United to host Oscar-nominated Virtual Short Film Festival | Entertainment





WESTERLY Short film fans will have the chance to watch some or all of this year’s Oscar nominated films ahead of the 93rd Academy Awards, thanks to the United Theater’s upcoming virtual screening event. Starting Friday, said Tony Nunes, the theater’s artistic director, fans can watch all 15 films in the academy’s three categories: “Live Action,” “Animation” and “Documentary.” This year’s shorts include, in the “Live Action” category, “The Present” by Palestinian director Farah Nabulsi; “Feeling Through”, by the Americans Doug Roland and Susan Ruzenski; “Two Distant Strangers”, by the Americans Travon Free and Martin Desmond Roe; “White Eye,” by Israeli director Tomer Shushan and Shira Hochman; and “The Letter Room”, by Americans Elvira Lind and Sofia Sondervan. “Feeling Through” is the first film to feature a deafblind actor in a leading role. It’s a coming-of-age story that follows Tereek, a teenager wandering the streets of New York City, desperate for a place to crash, when he meets Artie, a deafblind man in need. help getting to a bus stop. From an awkward encounter between strangers emerges an intimate bond and a journey that changes Tereek forever. The “Animation” category includes the American film “Burrow” by Madeline Sharafian and Michael Capbarat; French film “Genius Loci”, by Adrien Mrigeau and Amaury Ovise; “Opera”, by Erick Oh, a USA / South Korea entry; “If something happens, I love you,” by Americans Will McCormack and Michael Govier; and the Icelandic film “Yes-People” by Gsli Darri Halldrsson and Arnar Gunnarsson. In “Burrow”, a new short film from Disney and Pixars, a young rabbit embarks on a journey to dig the burrow of his dreams, even if he has no idea what she is doing. Rather than revealing its imperfections to its neighbors, it sinks deeper and deeper into trouble. After hitting the bottom (of the bed), she learns that there is no shame in asking for help. “Genius Loci” features a character named Reine, a young loner, who one night sees in the urban chaos a moving unit that seems alive, like a kind of guide. “If something happens, I love you,” an elegy on grief, tells of grieving parents struggling with the loss of their daughter after a school shooting. The documentary category includes the American films “A Love Song for Latasha”, by Sophia Nahli Allison and Janice Duncan; “Hunger Ward”, by Skye Fitzgerald and Michael Scheuerman; “A concerto is a conversation”, by Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers; the Franco-German film “Colette”, by directors Anthony Giacchino and Alice Doyard; and the Norwegian-American film “Do Not Split”, by Anders Hammer and Charlotte Cook. “A Concerto is a Conversation” tells the story of virtuoso jazz pianist and film composer Kris Bowers as he follows his family lineage through his 91-year-old grandfather, from Jim Crow Florida to the Walt Disney Concert Lobby. “Do not divide” has been said from the heart of the Hong Kong protests and begins in 2019 as a bill allowing the Chinese government to extradite criminal suspects to mainland China has escalated protests across Hong Kong. Set over a year, the short film captures the determination and sacrifices of protesters, backlash from governments and the passage of the new Beijing-backed national security law. Nunes said three more films would be added as a bonus: the US films “Kapaemahu” and “To Gerard” and “The Snail and the Whale”, a German-British film.

