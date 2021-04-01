Entertainment
Poetry with a purpose: the Scottish author uses his environment, his personal experiences to inspire
William Pattees’ favorite poem from his new poetry collection is The Rain, As It Knows Us. But not because it is the titular work of his new collection. Instead, it’s a reminder to recognize your surroundings.
An underlying theme of the collection is to recognize one’s own environment and to recognize where you are now. So while rain has the potential to keep people from going outdoors and is often seen as just a facet of nature, Patte wants her readers to see it in a different light.
Something like rain is part of nature to slow down and stop and say, OK, well, that’s something that obviously hinders our ability to do things to get outside or to run or whatever. But maybe we should stop and zoom out a little bit and think about the big picture, Pattee said. And so in this case rain takes on a whole different meaning, the perception of rain is sort of subverted in its own way.
Helping readers recognize where they are is a major theme of the Scottish authors’ first collection of poetry, The Rain, As It Knows Us, which it published in November. Pattee, who has been writing since high school and started planning the book which was illustrated by his friend Zachary Ladouceur in September 2019, says the book not only highlights specific events in his own life, but it also highlights them. uses to help change the outlook of its readers.
A lot of my poems have to do with personal trauma and domestic trauma, very specific events from my past, and other more general feelings and thoughts, Pattee said. Poetry and its form, structure and purpose allow me to say some things that I couldn’t if I just wrote a literal sentence. It just wouldn’t happen the same way. And so that’s what I clung to, is that for myself and for others I was able to express things in that different perspective and put things in a different perspective to communicate the way I wanted. .
While Ladouceurs ‘illustrations are a direct portrayal of how he viewed his friends’ poems, Pattee said he believed the process of creating the book that comes after his 2018 landmark fictional book, An Irregular Point , was more of a 50/50 effort. He did not see Ladouceurs’ images of a hand holding a strawberry and other similar representations as mere art complementing poetry, but rather as a collective effort to bring their vision to life.
“I wouldn’t have trusted anyone else to interpret my poems so deeply and illustrate them,” Pattee said. Very little editing had to be done in terms of the overall tone and atmosphere of his illustrations. And that’s mainly because he’s read these poems and knows my thought process, and he knows who I am. He understood where I was coming from, and because of that, to make an illustration of what he was interpreting, I think it came to him much easier.
The book, which is currently sold online and at Schenectady Trading Company and Storied Coffee on Union Street, is in part inspired by the idea that people can survive and hang on to better times, according to Pattee. Including works like Self-Deserted (I inherited his trees, / I adopted his storms. / I catch fish with his line / But I burn them on a fire / Built too bright, burning too hot .) And her fiancé Strawberry Princess (Shes a burgundy cup of coffee. / Her heart is vermilion, / With a porcelain finish.), The poet isn’t looking for commercial success. He wants this to change his readers’ perspectives not only on the rain, but on the world around them.
If I could just help one person and make a difference, I would feel like I’ve done some kind of moral work here in my own life, and not just doing things for myself. I think that absolutely applies to the book, Pattee said. If someone can read it, even if it’s just a line or two or a stanza to have a moment where they feel validated, and they feel like someone else is getting it, whatever that they go through, it’s worth more than any amount of money I’d Make.
