Entertainment
Controversial statement by Pavitra Punia on couch casting in Bollywood
Naagin 3actor Pavitra Punia recently completed 11 years in the industry. On this occasion, the actor recently spoke about his experience with the sofa. In an interview, Pavitra Punia spoke about her family’s reaction to her decision to enter the TV industry and also spoke about her boyfriend Eijaz Khan. Read on to find out what Pavitra said about his background in the industry and casting.
Pavitra Punia shares her point of view on the industry casting couch
Speaking about her background in the industry, Pavitra told Pinkvilla that she entered the industry with the reality show. Splitsvilla and this is how she earned and established her name. She then added that after the show she got lost somewhere and her identity was lost somewhere in the middle of her reel names. She further added that she recovered her identity and name after 11 years and also after appearing on another reality TV show where she met her boyfriend.
Speaking about the casting table in the industry, Pavitra Punia said she thinks it is often a case of mutual consent. She added that this does not happen on one side and that you cannot “sell your talent”. She continued that she is a spiritual person and she believes that “what is yours will always be yours”. She said she would not compromise for anything or any work. She thinks it doesn’t matter if she’s out of work or needs to lower her luxury, but she’ll never compromise or sell her talent. In conclusion, she added that she had not known a casting in her career.
About Pavitra Punia TV Shows
Pavitra Punia, who entered the industry with a reality show, continued to appear in various television series. She played the role of Timnasa in Sony’s popular fantasy series SABsitcomLove is in the dungeonShe also played the role of Simran Ahluwalia inSawaare Sabke Sapne … Preeto, Paulomi Roy inNaagin 3, Anushka inHonge Judaa Naa Hum, Rite insideKavach … Kaali Shaktiyon Se, Chandrika inDaayan. It will then be seen in Balveer Returns. As for personal life, Pavitra Punia’s boyfriend Eijaz Khan has been supporting her since the end of the reality show. The couple spend time together and often share photos on social media.
Promotional image source: Pavitra Punia’s Instagram
Get the latest entertainment news from India and around the world. Now follow your favorite TV celebrities and TV updates. Republic World is your one stop destination for trends Bollywood News. Log in today to stay up to date with all the latest news and headlines from the entertainment world.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]