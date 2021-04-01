Controversial statement by Pavitra Punia on couch casting in Bollywood

Naagin 3actor Pavitra Punia recently completed 11 years in the industry. On this occasion, the actor recently spoke about his experience with the sofa. In an interview, Pavitra Punia spoke about her family’s reaction to her decision to enter the TV industry and also spoke about her boyfriend Eijaz Khan. Read on to find out what Pavitra said about his background in the industry and casting.

Pavitra Punia shares her point of view on the industry casting couch

Speaking about her background in the industry, Pavitra told Pinkvilla that she entered the industry with the reality show. Splitsvilla and this is how she earned and established her name. She then added that after the show she got lost somewhere and her identity was lost somewhere in the middle of her reel names. She further added that she recovered her identity and name after 11 years and also after appearing on another reality TV show where she met her boyfriend.

Speaking about the casting table in the industry, Pavitra Punia said she thinks it is often a case of mutual consent. She added that this does not happen on one side and that you cannot “sell your talent”. She continued that she is a spiritual person and she believes that “what is yours will always be yours”. She said she would not compromise for anything or any work. She thinks it doesn’t matter if she’s out of work or needs to lower her luxury, but she’ll never compromise or sell her talent. In conclusion, she added that she had not known a casting in her career.

About Pavitra Punia TV Shows

Pavitra Punia, who entered the industry with a reality show, continued to appear in various television series. She played the role of Timnasa in Sony’s popular fantasy series SABsitcomLove is in the dungeonShe also played the role of Simran Ahluwalia inSawaare Sabke Sapne … Preeto, Paulomi Roy inNaagin 3, Anushka inHonge Judaa Naa Hum, Rite insideKavach … Kaali Shaktiyon Se, Chandrika inDaayan. It will then be seen in Balveer Returns. As for personal life, Pavitra Punia’s boyfriend Eijaz Khan has been supporting her since the end of the reality show. The couple spend time together and often share photos on social media.

