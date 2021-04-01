Double Agents Recap, Season 36 Episode 16

The challenge A very wanted man Season 36

Like I said in my last recap, the producers have really made it up as this season has gone on in terms of the rules and twists and turns and safety and elimination breaches. Maybe they always have, and I’ve been less observant in recent years. But as a self-proclaimed authority on The challenge and your confidence recap this season, it’s my job to point out that none of those messy puppeteers working behind the scenes know what they’re doing. For some reason, this week we’re getting another standard episode even though everyone has a skull. The vibe I get from the competitors is that they have had enough of this long season and they are ready to go home as much as I am ready for it to be over. Likewise, there is hardly any noticeable tension between the players, although the final is presumably around the corner.

The only real drama in this episode (if you can even call it that) is between Kaycee and Amber B., the latter of which I’ve called boring 50 times in a different way during this season. I’m sick of repeating the same point. But the producers keep trying to make this woman a reality, and that’s not just the case! Kaycee too. I demand humor, immaturity or anger issues from my reality stars. The best have a combination of two or three (i.e. NeNe Leakes and Ramona Singer). Kaycee doesn’t have any of those qualities, and I don’t think we should normalize this lack of dysfunction and chaos on MTV of all networks. But it is quite declaiming. Let’s get into this painfully boring episode where I will certainly declaim even more!

We started out as we always do with everyone coming back from the crater. CT congratulates Big T on his golden skull and assures him that he can build up his stamina in the week or two they have left before the final. He talks about building endurance like it’s a skill that needs to be taught and not just something that happens naturally if you go out once a day and run. In another play, Kaycee and Amber B. congratulate themselves on making it this far. Can we please have a conversation on this show that has nothing to do with gaming? Is there absolutely nothing else these people can talk about? They hug and Amber B. says something in her confessional about Kaycee supporting her, which is an obvious omen of a few stabs later. In every episode since Kyle lost Kam as a partner, he has to reiterate in his confessional how practically a lone wolf he is with the exception of his new partner Amber B. and CT. The next morning, CT wakes Big T at dawn to train for the final. It’s obviously kind of a scripted comedy, like 90% of their interactions on this show. There’s a very basic Eye of the Tiger needle drop. I do not care!

Then we move on to our daily mission, called Global Domination. It’s a sloppy version of a challenge I usually love, where the contestants are inside those giant bumper balls and playing human football. This time the balls are metal instead of plastic. You see, the puffy plastic is fun and bouncy and makes for good physical comedy. These circular cages simply cause pain to our competitors every time they fall inside. The game is played with two teams in attack and two in defense. The goal is to roll as many targets as possible. Because there are an odd number of teams, a team can play on offense twice and keep their best score. TJ announces that Leroy and Kaycee can choose the order of the innings and who can play twice, so it will obviously be them. The first round is Leroy & Kaycee, Fessy & Nany and Big T & CT on offense, with Amber B. & Kyle and Kam & Cory on defense.

For starters, teams have to get out of these ramps that seem so terrifying. Kaycee and Leroy immediately fall, and Kaycee makes those insane growls. That’s the most I laughed at during this challenge. There isn’t a lot of contact between the balls, so we were just watching everyone roll over bases that, of course, have unnecessary explosions. Additionally, there are multiple targets spread across the ground rather than one at each end of the pit, so it seems relatively easy to roll over one even with another team trying to block you. You can hardly see the expressions on the faces of the competitors. We don’t really hear the teammates communicating with each other. This mission is better in theory than in practice. But we have some funny comments from Nany, who tries not to be run over by Fessy in their cage.

Now is the time for the next round, and the teams switch positions with the exception of Kaycee and Leroy. Fessy says that if he and Nany split their time equally by blocking both offensive teams, they will automatically score higher than them. I don’t know how he came up with this equation, but I immediately knew it was wrong. At one point, CT & Big T block Kam & Cory and Fessy & Nany block Amber B. & Kyle, allowing Leroy & Kaycee to hit a bunch of targets without any interference. They win once again, which you know how I feel watching these two have power for the eighth time. I do appreciate the way Leroy looks at Kaycee every time they win, however. At this point, I think he loves this woman as much as he loves Kam.

Back home, Kam is nervous that she could possibly be voting at home given that there are mainly two alliances currently with four people eligible to vote on each side, and it could boil down to to a split vote. At the club, CT, Big T, Kyle and Amber B. reiterate this same idea. Yawn! We could honestly watch this conversation unfold inside the house on one of the sofas. Having those gaming chats under strobe lights doesn’t make them any more interesting. Once they get back from the club, there are more boring discussions about the game. Amber B. tries to convince Kaycee not to vote for her because she let Kaycee get her skull back when she was a double agent. . But Kyle and Amber B. are the more obvious people to add, and Kaycee doesn’t believe she owes Amber B. any favors this late in the game. She’s right. And Amber B. pressuring her doesn’t work because nothing about her is intimidating.

As expected, Amber Bs hurts that is not part of the Big Brother click more. As much as I don’t care about Amber B. as a competitor, I can’t stand Fessy calling her authorized and saying that he and the other Big Brother the actors wore it to this point in the game. It’s going to be a tough meeting for this man, and I’m so excited. Meanwhile, Kyle hatched a plan to have one of the other teams across the house vote for another team besides himself by asking CT to lie and say he will vote for Kyle. during deliberation. If it was a larger group of people it might work. But nobody takes risks this late in the game. And what does anyone have to lose by voting for Kyle, whether or not they think the majority of the House is already voting for him? CT says they will pretend to have a big fight during deliberation. But the performance falls extremely flat and ends with Kyle begging the house not to vote for him, which would inevitably lead to all of this.

CT is revealed to be the person who shares the vote when he votes for Kyle. How this alliance between the two played out is funnier than any skit they were supposed to play during deliberation. CT knows Big T is the double agent vote and that they have a better chance of competing against Kyle and Amber B. than Fessy and Nany in the crater. CT actually admits to Kyle later in the most nonchalant way, to which Kyle responds, I should have voted for then. Well yes. You should have.

At the crater, it turns out it’s a women’s day, and the game is Hall Brawl. I can’t believe Hall’s female brawls this season have been wasted on the less aggressive women in the cast. Likewise, Amber B. and Big T hardly argue. I was mainly distracted by Big Ts’s buttocks on display all the time. Amber B. defeats Big T in both rounds. Explosions erupt. Woohoo. CT pretends to be upset that Big T is coming home. Amber B. decides to infiltrate Fessy, as if this man needs his ego to be more fondled in this game. He says in his confessional that he is disappointed, but I don’t know why he thinks Nany is a more competitive competitor. stronger than Amber B. this season. CT becomes the Rogue Agent, which means he’s essentially made it to the Finals, assuming they have one more elimination left. The smirk of CT followed by Kaycee saying it was (expletive) stupid is the best part of this episode. Nany goes back to see Kyle, that’s what she wanted. Kyle claims he’s fed up with Nany even though we all know he desperately needs a friend. I really hope next week is the last we see of this fucking crater. See you later!