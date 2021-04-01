Hollywood studios begin to influence Georgia’s new voting law





9:07 am PDT 04/01/2021



by



Bryn sandberg



ViacomCBS released a statement saying it opposes the law: “We strongly believe in the importance of all Americans having an equal vote.”

Hollywood studios are starting to publicly denounce Georgia’s new voting law. ViacomCBS, the first major corporation in the entertainment industry to clearly condemn the restrictive bill, which President Joe Biden has called “Jim Crow in the 21st Century.” The company issued a statement on Twitter Thursday morning. “We unequivocally believe in the importance of all Americans having an equal right to vote, and we oppose the recent voting rights law in Georgia or any efforts that prevent the ability to exercise that constitutional right. vital, ”ViacomCBS said in condemning the law. “Increasing voter access and civic engagement is a key pillar of ViacomCBS’s social impact and we will continue to educate the public on the importance of an open voting system. and equitable through our programs and extensive partnerships with grassroots organizations that promote and increase voter turnout, ”read the ViacomCBS instruction. A spokesperson for WarnerMedia says parent company AT&T’s statement speaks for them: “AT&T believes that our right to vote is among the holiest we enjoy, and that free enterprise and businesses like ours thrive. where elections are open and secure. In keeping with this belief, we work with other member companies of the Georgia Chamber of Commerce and the Metro-Atlanta Chamber of Commerce, as these organizations support policies that promote accessible and secure voting while respecting integrity. and transparency of elections. “ Neither company, however, called for a boycott of the state, which Ford vs. Ferrari filmmaker James Mangold and Star wars Actor Mark Hamill did it. Whether companies should go out of business in Georgia remains a matter of debate. Although Stacey Abrams has yet to weigh in on boycott as a method of protesting this law, she has discouraged it in the past, writing in the Los Angeles Times that she “did not believe that this was the most effective strategic choice for change.” Additionally, Martin Luther King Jr.’s daughter, Bernice King, wrote on Twitter: “Please stop the #BoycottGeorgia talk. It would hurt middle-class workers and people struggling with poverty. And it would increase harm. of racism and classism. “ Tyler Perry, who runs a huge studio in Atlanta, shared his thoughts on Tuesday. “As a Georgia resident and business owner, I’ve been here a few times with the Anti-Abortion Bill and the LGBTQ Discrimination Bill. They’ve all sent shockwaves across Georgia. .and the nation, but none of them have succeeded in succeeding, ”he said in a statement. “I rest my hope that the DOJ is carefully examining this unconstitutional voter suppression law reminiscent of the Jim Crow era,” he continued. As for calls to withdraw state affairs, he offered this: “As some are considering boycotting, remember we have made Georgia blue and there is a race for governors on the horizon, c ‘is the beauty of a democracy. “







