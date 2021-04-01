The Challenge: All-Star Recap, Episode 1: Legends Never Die

Photo credit: Juan Cruz Rabaglia / MTV

Greetings, comrade Challenge Fans! It’s finally here. The version of the franchise we all remember on Twitter (mostly this time Julie almost killed Veronica for $ 10,000) and that Mark Longs campaigned for anyone who wants to listen. Turns out, MTV is so committed to its new era of action movies, sterile (like in clean, because nobody is logging in anymore), filled with pyrotechnics. The challenge that they had to create a brand new show on a separate network just to give us a taste of what the original competition looked like.

Likewise, the Olympics are back. The show is decidedly subtitled All Stars and not OG, although the latter feels more appropriate. Yes, we have candidates who started their career in reality TV more than a decade before the others. But as far as I’m concerned, anyone who’s appeared on Real world or Rules of the road before Instagram’s explosion can claim OG status, given the series’ gap since then. The All Star designation is weird, given that you have competitors like Darrell and Derrick, who have won multiple times, grouped with someone like Jemmye, the performance equivalent of the last kid chosen in gym class, or Jisela, which never had a great athletic projection but makes excellent television nonetheless. (Kendal and Katie are, shockingly, the only female champions on this series, which is annoying.) I guess there were more intimidating contestants who decided to hang up their Challenge uniform for good or tweeted something problematic that got them off the show, which I’ve heard rumors about.

Speaking of, one of the first contestants we see stepping off the bus the cast arrives in is Trishelle from Real world: Las Vegas, the season is credited with ushering Sleaze into the franchise. Of course, she shows up in the woods wearing a silver sequined cocktail dress (I don’t know where you would even buy something like this today) and apparently without a bra, which I sort of am stan. However, I was immediately called back to her confessional, in which she talks about her story of quitting smoking. The challenge, that she left Rivals II after a fight with Aneesa which started after Aneesa heard her talk about Aneesas’ black Jewish heritage and got bored. I really don’t care if she’s part of the cast or not. I’m just saying this incident is easy to remember if you revisit the old seasons of The challenge regularly, as I do, because it’s available to watch on multiple streaming platforms!

Either way, everyone gets a mini intro, mostly with the same story: I was an iconic player. I had children. And now I’m back. Don’t underestimate me! Syrus always dresses like a cyberpunk. Darrell is still doing well. Aneesa doesn’t really need an introduction because she hasn’t gone anywhere. Of course, they’re forced to show that Almost Dying Big Easy clip in the Gauntlet III final. Confessional Marks, in which his eyes jump from his skull, really impressed me. He says he’s wearing a size 15 shoe and is ready to stick it up somebody’s ass. I’m terrified and also surprised that he didn’t join WWE with the Miz.

Everyone shows up at an unnamed forest location which is obviously somewhere in Atlanta. They are all sitting on tree stumps in front of TJ, who is clearly trying not to cope. I should probably list all of the competitors here for reference. For the guys we have Ace, Alton, Darrell, Derrick, Eric Big Easy, Laterrian, Mark, Nehemiah, Syrus, Teck and Yes. And for the women we have Aneesa, Arissa, Beth, Jemmye, Jonna, Jisela, Katie, KellyAnne, Ruthie and Trishelle TJ tells them that they are going to compete individually for a prize of $ 500,000 although some of the challenges will group them together. in teams. It is the same format as Free agents, which I think was one of the smartest ways to organize this game.

Then everyone goes to the chic lodge where they will be staying. The members of Generation X are related by their age. It’s funny because everyone in this cast except Jemmye and Jonna, who are obviously the youngest, feel like they should be at least 40 because we haven’t seen them since. so long and because age is highlighted in this show every moment. But Kellyanne is sort of only 34 years old? And Nehemiah is 35 years old ?? Beth always calls out Nehemiah Tenderoni, by the way, which he instantly rejects. I appreciate that Beth is still the same drunken soccer mom that all the guys looked down on during her original run. The next day, Nehemiah told Latterian that The challenge has become more of a political game since its stint on the series. I feel like it has always been political, I just noticed that candidates use the words politics and politics more often over the years to give the impression that they are intellectuals. Latterian does not seem in a hurry and declares that he is a silent assassin. We will see!

We move on to the first challenge of the season, which you know lasted for seven hours. It is called Deep Blue Dive even though it takes place in a green and misty river. Basically, the contestants are divided into two teams of 11. Each team has a puzzle which consists of a series of mathematical equations. For each mathematical equation solved by the team, a team member must swim to a certain point and dive underwater, collect a block with the answer and attach it to the puzzle. The higher the numbers, the more underwater they are. If a team member can’t get the block, they can come back down and score someone else to get it, but they receive a five-minute penalty. Once they have all the numbers lined up, they have to solve one final equation. As you can see, there are many rules and requirements here. They don’t even give fetuses that participate in the regular season of The challenge it’s a lot to do, but I appreciate the producers trying to kill these old competitors right off the bat for our entertainment.

The teams are divided into silver and copper. Each must choose a male and female captain. Everyone is nervous about volunteering because TJ hasn’t discussed the consequences of being a captain if your team loses. Laterrian and Kellyane have finally joined Team Copper, and Jisele and Teck lead Team Silver. This whole challenge can be described as a struggle, both on water and on land. Darrell, Alton, Jisela, Mark and Derrick are the only people who can collect blocks and do it multiple times for their teammates. Arissa, who has a kind of Mary Cosby of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City vibe at her now, gets a debilitating cramp on her attempt. Jonna is almost drowning. Ruthie and Teck can’t even swim enough to have to dive. No one is given pens or paper to complete math equations, so they all try to write in the dirt. What I love about this show is that everyone is so happy to have the opportunity to compete again that no one is upset by a disappointing performance. Instead, we get a confessional from Teck joking about how this is the senior edition of The challenge and a funny montage of everyone dragged out of the water by medics.

After what feels like five hours of watching everyone struggle to breathe, Team Silver emerges victorious. TJ tells Teck and Jisela that, as the captains of the winning teams, they are given Life Savers, which allows them to save those nominated by the house from elimination if they care enough about them. Losing captains are automatically sent for elimination. And because it is a day of elimination of men, it means Latterrian. At home, he tells Syrus he wants to go against Ace because he’s the person he doesn’t know the most, which is the best option so early in the game. It’s an easy choice for everyone too, as during deliberation no one hesitates to say their name except for Arissa, who pretends to be an Ace ally only for two seconds before. that she does not finally pronounce her name. I found that so funny. Aces’ response is to call everyone monsters, which is both a dramatic and weak insult. Likewise, no one really seems to care.

Back home, everyone throws themselves into random costumes, none of which are really identifiable, and throws themselves into the living room to ’90s hip-hop and R&B. At least that’s what happened. played on the stage. We have two great needle drops, Mases Feel So Good and Mark Morrisons Return of the Mack. Meanwhile, the music supervisor of the regular Challenge uses the most overplayed hits from the 80s, like I Wanna Dance With Somebody and Billie Jean.

The next day is elimination time. Laterrian mocks Syrus, claiming he goes to Derrick Henry Ace. I guess it’s something violent. Meanwhile, Ace is in a cove in khaki shorts picking up rocks, so you can make your predictions based on that. We’re going to the arena (love how generic everything is this season). For some reason, Jisela is the only person who controls the Life Saver, and she chooses not to save Ace at TJ’s request. Jisela still remembers when Ace called out her dead weight a hundred years ago, and you better believe she’s hanging on to it. Finally, we come to the actual elimination, which is a pole fight, and I don’t think I need to explain what that is to anyone reading this recap. Laterrian is pumped because he’s huge, and Ace says fuck you on camera. I didn’t expect the rounds to be so brutal. Usually everyone is more simply rolling in sand that hurts the other person, like in a hall fight. In both rounds, Laterrian takes the post out of Aces’ hands, slamming his body against the ground. I’m not sure if the crackling sound we’re hearing is Aces’ real back or someone smashing celery into a mic. Either way, I’m torn!

So Ace goes back to his dog, to whom he shouts. TJ gives him the warmest envoy I’ve ever heard, calling him an OG legend, saying everyone loves you and thanking him for coming on this show. TJ’s level of excitement makes me realize how much he hates the new competition on a regular basis Challenge. I think I’m happier for him than I will be for any competitor who ends up winning this thing.

