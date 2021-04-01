The Vail Dance Festival returns in person for the 2021 season, with a lab environment for dancers and musicians

The Vail Dance Festival is known for creating unique collaborations with its musicians and dancers. The 32nd Vail Dance Festival returns this summer.

On Wednesday, the Vail Dance Festival announced plans to return in person for its 32nd season from July 30 through August. 9. Under the artistic direction of Damian Woetzel, the 2021 summer season continues the tradition of the Vail Dance Festival of creating innovative opportunities for artists and audiences by bringing together dancers, musicians, composers and choreographers for nine performances and many public events.

Highlights for 2021

This summer, the Vail Dance Festival will feature American Ballet Theaters Calvin Royal III as the festival’s Artist-in-Residence, which will see him take on new challenges as a dancer, including leading roles in new choreographed works. for him by Tiler Peck and by Jamar Roberts. .

The Vail Dance Festival brings together a cast of established artists and promising newcomers each year, and among the dancers scheduled for the first time as individual performers are New York City Ballets Mira Nadon and tap dancer Byron Tittle. They will join returning artists including Isabella Boylston, Herman Cornejo, Michelle Dorrance, Lil Buck, Joseph Gordon, Lauren Lovette, Roman Mejia, Ron Myles, Dario Natarelli, Tiler Peck, Unity Phelan, Cory Stearns, Devon Teuscher, Melissa Toogood, James Whiteside and more to be announced.

Returning to the Vail Dance Festival after several years of absence, New York City Ballet principal dancer Maria Kowroski, in her final year with the company, and ballet and Broadway star Robbie Fairchild. The 2021 resident scholar is ballet dancer Philip Duclos, an advanced student at the School of American Ballet. The festival lineup features these artists and many more in roles, new partnerships and new works, fulfilling the festival’s mission to provide new opportunities for artists at all stages of their careers.

This summer season will feature seven commissioned world premieres with choreography by Michelle Dorrance, Lil Buck starring Lauren Lovette, Justin Peck, Tiler Peck, Jamar Roberts, Cleo Parker Robinson and James Whiteside. The new music will be composed by composer-in-residence Caroline Shaw, Christina Courtin, Rhiannon Giddens and Tyshawn Sorey. Shaw works with Justin Peck for a premiere starring Tiler Peck and Herman Cornejo; Courtin, Giddens and Sorey create pieces especially for violinist Johnny Gandelsman, and these solos will serve as scores for the new dances of Dorrance (Giddens); Lil Buck and Lovette (Courtin); and Roberts (Sorey). In addition to official premieres, the festival will continue to foster new informal collaborations in a Vails lab-like environment. Musicians for the 2021 season will include the Quartet-in-Residence Brooklyn Rider festivals; pianist and musical director Kurt Crowley; and singer / multi-instrumentalist Kate Davis. Beyond new works for 2021, revivals of orders from past festivals are planned, including Tiler Pecks 1,000th Orange from 2019 danced by its original cast of Cornejo, Boylston, India Bradley, Mejia, Lovette and Christopher Grant.

The New York City Ballet launched its touring company MOVES at the Vail Dance Festival 2011. Now, in 2021, the New York City Ballet MOVES returns to Vail with works from the New York City Ballet repertoire. BalletX, Philadelphia’s premier contemporary ballet company, will return to Vail as a company in residence with performances at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater, as well as a free performance at the Avon Performance Pavilion in Nottingham Park. In addition to New York City Ballet MOVES and BalletX, will appear at the Vail Dance Festival this year, Cleo Parker Robinson Dance which celebrates its 50th anniversary and will present a world premiere of its founder Cleo Parker Robinson.

Erin Baiano, daily special

Side events, educational opportunities

Beyond its full-scale show nights, the 2021 season will feature plenty of free events, including the Dancing in the Park show in Avon and the interactive Dancing in the Streets show in Vail. The educational work will take place in master classes with festival artists and as part of YouthPower365’s Celebrate the Beat dance and music education camp, which is offered free to local children. Lectures and locally recorded episodes of the popular Conversations on Dance podcast complement the growing ways in which festival artists interact with audiences beyond the stage.

The Vail Dance Festival offers educational opportunities for local youth at no cost.

Tickets, protocols

Vail Valley Foundation organizers plan to provide tickets in waves at multiple levels due to potential changes in capacity limitations at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater. The donor presale will begin at the end of April and the public sale is currently scheduled for the end of May. The Vail Dance Festival will strictly adhere to all local and national public health guidelines throughout the event, and asks attendees to be aware that adjustments to schedules and programming may occur, but will be communicated prior to events and the planned shows.

Vail Dance Festival performances take place in the valley, including the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail.

John-Ryan Lockman, Daily Special

Vail Dance Festival Schedule

Note that the Vail Dance Festival schedule is subject to changes and additions.

Opening night

Friday July 30, 7:30 p.m., Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater

The festival begins with an evening of star appearances from the Vail Dance Festival, including artist-in-residence Calvin Royal III, and upon their return to Vail after nearly a decade, the New York City Ballet MOVES. The company will open the festival with Jerome Robbins’ masterpiece Dances at a Gathering, embodying the spirit of reunion and renewal as we begin to come together again as a community of artists and audiences.

The New York Ballet is on the move

Saturday July 31, 7:30 p.m., Amphitheater Gerald R. Ford

The New York City Ballet moves to an evening of masterpieces. MOVES, the dynamic touring arm of the New York City Ballet, shares the company’s unparalleled repertoire with audiences around the world. New York City Ballet MOVES will feature George Balanchines’ expressive Sonatina set to music by Maurice Ravel, Jerome Robbins timeless Into the night set in nocturnes by Frederick Chopin, and acclaimed Alexei Ratmanskys Pictures at an exhibition to the extraordinary music of the same title .

UpClose: Artist in Residence Calvin Royal III

Sunday, August 1, 6 p.m., Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater

This first UpClose rehearsal style performance for 2021 celebrates American Ballet Theater lead dancer and Vail Dance Festival artist-in-residence Calvin Royal III. Hosted by artistic director Damian Woetzel, Royal will be joined by partners including Isabella Boylston, Unity Phelan and Melissa Toogood, in a repertoire that will include works by George Balanchine, Merce Cunningham and Christopher Wheeldon, as well as a first glimpse of new ballets. In progress. created for Royal this season by Tiler Peck and Jamar Roberts.

BalletX: Sunset, o639 hours

Monday, August 2, 7:30 p.m. Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater

After a sold-out performance at the 2015 Vail Dance Festival, Sunset o639 Hours returns to Vail for one night only. This critically acclaimed historical ballet transports audiences through a poignant tale of loss, desire and resolution, through extraordinary choreography by Matthew Neenan and music composed by Rosie Lanabeer, Andrew Mars and the Sunset Club, performed live on stage by a cabaret style band.

Near

Wednesday, August 4, 6 p.m., Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater

In this rehearsal-style performance, the audience steps into the world of dancers through a unique behind-the-scenes look at how they prepare for international evenings and NOW: First Performances. Upclose is hosted by artistic director Damian Woetzel and features festival luminaries.

Dancing in the park with BalletX

Thursday August 5, 5:30 p.m., Avon Performance Pavilion at Nottingham Park

The festival hosts Company-In-Residence BalletX in Avon for a free, family-friendly performance on the outdoor stage of the Avon Performance Pavilion in Nottingham Park.

International dance evenings I and II

Friday August 6, 7:30 p.m., Amphitheater Gerald R. Ford

Saturday, August 7, 5 p.m. and 8 p.m., Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater

A troupe of dancers and musicians take the stage during these iconic performances of the Vail Dance Festival. Celebrating artistic collaboration and innovation, these unique evenings feature new partnerships and role debuts by a selection of today’s premier dancers.

NOW: Firsts

Monday August 9, 7:30 p.m., Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater

On the closing night, the Vail Dance Festival will present an evening of new choreographed works by a selection of some of the most inspiring creative voices in dance today, including Lil Buck with Lauren Lovette, Michelle Dorrance, Justin Peck, Tiler Peck, Jamar Roberts, Cleo Parker Robinson and James Whiteside, with new music composed by Christina Courtin, Rhiannon Giddens, Caroline Shaw and Tyshawn Sorey, performed by musicians including Quartet-In-Residence Brooklyn Rider.

About the Vail Dance Festival

Created in 1989 and held in July-August, the Vail Dance Festival is hosted by the Vail Valley Foundation and directed by artistic director Damian Woetzel. The Vail Dance Festival brings together a wide range of dancers and musicians confirmed to Vail and showcases new works, collaborations, educational initiatives, free community events and a host of programs that invite everyone to enjoy the world of dance.

To learn more about Vail Valley Foundation activities and events, visit http://www.vvf.org .