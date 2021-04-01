More than a month after her wedding, Bollywood actress Dia Mirza announced her pregnancy. The actress took to Instagram to officially announce that she and her husband Vaibhav are expecting their first child.

GOOD NEWS! Dia Mirza announces pregnancy with a photo of her round belly

Dia shared a stunning photo of herself posing by the sea in the foreground of a sunset cradling her baby bump. “Happy to be … One with Mother Earth … One with the Life Force which is the beginning of everything … Of all stories. Lullabies. Songs. New saplings. And the blossoming of the “Hope. Blessed to rock this. purest of all dreams in my womb,” she wrote.

Dia and Vaibhav Rekhi tied the knot on February 15 in Mumbai in an intimate ceremony. The couple recently took a vacation in the Maldives with Vaibhav’s daughter from her first marriage.

