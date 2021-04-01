Brits 2021: Celeste and Dua Lipa among favorites when nominations announced





By Mark Savage

BBC Music Journalist image copyright PA Media / Getty Images legend Celeste and Dua Lipa are both former recipients of the British Breakthrough Artist Award Celeste and Dua Lipa are among the main nominees for this year’s Brit Awards, which take place in May. The stars both have three nominations, as do newcomer Arlo Parks, dance producer Joel Corry and grime duo Young T & Bugsey. A year after the British were criticized for the lack of female nominees, four women are vying for the best album award – the highest total of all time. Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia pop odyssey is the one to beat in this category. Her record, which recently won the Grammy for Best Pop Album, is against What’s Your Pleasure? From Jessie Ware? and Big Conspiracy by J Hus. British rap also has a strong nominations presence with AJ Tracey, Headie One and J Hus earning two nods each, and rising stars Young T & Bugsey building on the viral success of their single Don’t Rush. The 2021 winners will be announced at the Brit Awards ceremony on May 11 at the O2 Arena in London. Comedian Jack Whitehall will host the show for the fourth time, while Dua Lipa and rising star Griff will perform. The show was delayed from its usual date in February due to the pandemic. It is not yet known what format the ceremony will take. Here are six notable facts on this year’s shortlist. 1. New rules help new artists image copyright Getty Images legend Joel Corry is shortlisted for three awards – best male solo artist, single and UK For the first time, artists didn’t need to release an album to be eligible for the top male and female categories. It helped Geordie Shore star turned dance producer Joel Corry land three nominations, thanks to his hit single Head & Heart which topped the charts last summer and has yet to leave the Top 40. “If you had told me a few years ago that I would be nominated for a Brit Award, I would have said you were crazy. So being nominated for three blew me away,” said the musician. A more publicized rule change has allowed any artist who has been a permanent resident of the UK for more than five years to become eligible for nomination. This opened the door for Anglo-Japanese pop star Rina Sawayama, who was told she was “not British enough” to participate in the awards. She ended up with a nomination in the Rising Star category and said she “literally fell to the ground” when the news broke. 2. BTS gets its first nomination image copyright Getty Images legend BTS scored two hit albums in 2020 For reasons well known to themselves, the British dropped the award for Best International Group in 2020 – causing an uproar within the BTS military. “They kept the best international men and women”, noted another fan. “Are they really that desperate to block BTS?” However, there is fierce competition from actors like Haim and Fontaines DC who, while not having the sales of the Korean group, are favored more by the critics. 3. There are some notable omissions image copyright Getty Images legend Sam Smith leaves empty-handed This is bad news for Sam Smith, who is leaving without nominations for the second time in his career. The singer, whose identity is not binary, did not enter the best male or female categories. Their third album Love Goes was eligible for the album of the year award but was not selected. Britain’s organizers had previously considered removing the specific rewards for men and women, but later told voters they would keep them for this year. “Looking ahead, we still have a lot of work to do in the years to come to move the British forward,” he said in a statement. “The process of change is not something that can be solved in one campaign and we are committed to working with the industry to evolve the show so that it is as inclusive and relevant as possible.” Smith later wrote on Instagram: “For me, music has always been about unification, not division. I look forward to a time when the awards show can reflect the society we live in. “Let’s celebrate everyone regardless of gender, race, age, ability, sexuality and class.” The singer isn’t the only artist to miss a nomination this year. Kylie Minogue is missing from the shortlist, despite setting a record number one with Disco last year. And Sir Paul McCartney has not received a nomination for his latest album McCartney III. It has now been 38 years since the former Beatle won a competitive UK award. 4. Little Mix hardly found out about their appointment With the nominations ceremony abandoned due to the pandemic, this year’s nominees have all been notified by mail. As you can see in the video above, Little Mix had a bit of a hard time opening the envelope (I have to protect those nails), but they eventually found out they made the best group shortlist for the third time in their career. 5. Female acts dominate the best albums category image copyright Getty Images legend Jessie Ware won her fifth and sixth UK nominations – including her debut album of the year Nod Last year’s Brit Awards were notable for the lack of female nominees. In the four categories where both men and women could compete, only three women received a nomination: Mabel, Miley Cyrus and Norman (and the last two were singles singers by male artists). “This is a misrepresentation of society,” singer Paloma Faith told the BBC. “Next year the British can do better,” added Charli XCX. And so they have – although awkwardly neither Paloma nor Charli received a nod for their latest albums. Nonetheless, and for the first time, four of the five records nominated for Best Album are women – with Dua Lipa, Celeste, Arlo Parks and Jessie Ware in the running. “It’s a pleasure to be surrounded by these amazing women,” Ware said upon learning of her appointment. “It’s a real treat.” However, she did not assess her chances of winning. “This is my fourth time [a Brit] and I’ve always been the bridesmaid, “she explained.” And I feel like I’m going to be the maid of honor again. “ Meanwhile, in the best international female category, the competition was so tough that two of last year’s most critically acclaimed albums – Phoebe Bridgers’ Punisher and Fiona Apple’s Fetch The Bolt Cutters – were denied a nomination. 6. The best singles category reflects the fragmentation of music listening image copyright Getty Images legend Nottingham duo Young T & Bugsey had one of the 10 best-selling UK singles of 2020 Paul McCartney once said that he knew the Beatles had become famous “when I was lying in my bed one morning, and I heard a milkman whistle From Me To You”. In the past 10 years, there have only been a handful of cross songs. Pharrell’s Happy, Uptown Funk by Mark Ronson and Someone Like You by Adele come to mind. The nominees for Best British Single reflect the fragmentation of listening to music. Although the nominees are among the top 10 best-selling UK singles of the last year, there are perhaps three songs that will be recognizable by a wide cross section of the audience: Physique by Dua Lipa, Head & Heart by Joel Corry and Harry. Styles’ Watermelon Sugar. Young T & Bugsey's Don't Rush, who holds the dubious distinction of being the first best nominated for a single since 1995 not to make the Top 10. That's not to say the scattered nature of this year's field is a bad thing. Taken together, the nominees reflect the strength and diversity of our music scene … and British rap is absolutely the defining sound of 21st century Britain. But a healthy scene also needs big hits to rally. What else are we going to sing at the top of our voices when we're finally allowed to resume concerts?







