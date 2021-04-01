



Games24x7, India’s leading online games company, has announced Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh as a brand ambassador for its fantasy sports platform My11Circle. After a lukewarm 2020, where little sport has been played, cricket fans are excited about the prospect of several major tournaments scheduled for 2021. Ranveer will unveil a brand new campaign for My11Circle on April 6. Bhavin Pandya, Co-Founder and CEO of Games24x7, the parent company of My11Circle, said: “Movies and cricket are two of India’s biggest passions. With the start of the T20 season, we are extremely proud to have Ranveer Singh on board. His energy, passion for cricket and excellence in his craft epitomize ambitious young India. Ranveer’s new campaign will be a tribute to young Indians and their zeal for the game. Ranveer, the multi-award-winning actor who has starred in some of Indian cinema’s biggest hits, describes himself as an avid cricket enthusiast. Commenting on his association as My11Circle Brand Ambassador, Ranveer said: As an avid cricketer, I am delighted to be a part of the latest My11Circle campaign, which celebrates the fervor of the Indian cricket fan. Building teams that include the best players is one of the most engaging activities for cricket fans like me. It provides an immense thrill by proxy and inspires to use its knowledge of the sport derived from a skillful analysis of past performance and playing conditions. I hope this creative and energetic campaign will extend the great gaming experiences on My11Circle to more than sports enthusiasts. “ Ranveer’s appointment comes close to My11Circle announcing India’s vice-captain of testing Ajinkya Rahane as brand ambassador. One of the leading fantasy sports platforms in India, My11Circle, is known to have launched an innovative offering in every T20 cricket season. It is the fantasy sports platform of Games24x7, India’s largest multi-game platform, with a user base of over 70 million skill players and a portfolio that covers skill and casual games. Ranveer is the latest addition to the illustrious group of My11Circle brand ambassadors, which also includes former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly, Indian Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, legendary drummer VVS Laxman and allrounders Shane Watson and Rashid. Khan. READ ALSO: Ranveer Singh calls Anil Kapoor the legend of an artist after filming a campaign BOLLYWOOD NEWS Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos