Who is leading the best actor?





There’s less than a month to go until the 2021 Oscars, and the race is heating up. The Producers Guild just named “Nomadland” Best Picture of the Year, which means it’s a shoo-in for Best Oscar. And the Screen Actors Guild Awards air on Sunday and will cement the trailblazers across all four categories of actors. One area where you shouldn’t expect any surprises, however, is in Best Actor. This week in Gold Digger, The Post’s Oscar contest breakdown, we tell you where these five men stand for the April 25 Oscars. 1. Chadwick Boseman Chadwick Boseman is nominated for a posthumous Oscar for his role as Spitfire as Levee in “My Rainey’s Black Bottom”. David Lee / Netflix Expectations were huge for the final role of the Bosemans and they were surpassed to say the least. The Black Panther star died last August of colon cancer at the age of 43 and filmed Ma Raineys Black Bottom in the summer of 2019, three years after her diagnosis. For his thunderous performance as Levee, a 1920s Chicago trumpeter with big dreams, Boseman has previously won the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Drama and is nominated by a host of other organizations, including the Screen Actors Guild, BAFTAs and many more. He would likely win again if he was alive, but the Oscars will want to honor a major talent who’s gone too soon. 2. Anthony Hopkins Anthony Hopkins plays a man with dementia, whose reality changes again and again, in “The Father.” Sony Pictures / courtesy Everett The category veteran 83 years older than Gary Oldman Hopkins hasn’t won an Oscar since winning the Best Actor award for his legendary performance as Hannibal Lecter in The Silence of the Lambs. He has been nominated five times since, including last year for The Two Popes. For playing a pop with dementia in The Father, he won numerous critics’ awards. But the usual justification for attributing someone of Hopkins ‘stature (a titanic performance in his later years) is overruled by Bosemans’ untimely death. If Hopkins wins, it would likely lead to a Change.org petition. 3. Ahmed Rice Riz Ahmed plays a drummer whose life is forever changed when he loses his hearing in “Sound of Metal”. Amazon / courtesy Everett Collec It took a while for Sound of Metal to get into the Oscar conversation, but in recent times the admiration for Ahmeds has grown into a rocker who one day loses his hearing has exploded. Viewers have become more accustomed to seeing the actor in action movies such as Nightcrawler, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and Venom over Oscar bait. Now he’s starting to bring the distinguished skill seen in “The Night Of” on TV to movies and he’s been awarded Oscars, Golden Globes, and BAFTAs. Yet the only way he wins here is if there are shocking split ailments for Hopkins and Boseman. 4. Steven Yeun The Steven Yeun Best Actor Oscar is one of six nods for the famous Korean-American film “Minari”. Courtesy of Everett Collection “Minari” is racing for the expert lists of awards season in all categories, as he managed the Oscars for Best Picture, Actor, Supporting Actress, Director, Screenplay and Score. It means voters everywhere love it. But Yeun, while formidable, is not the performance everyone is talking about. It would be Yuh-Jung Youn as his mother-in-law who comes from South Korea to her farm in Arkansas. His chances of winning a night are much higher than Yeun’s. 5. Gary Oldman Gary Oldman drinks, jokes and viciously debates with his friends as legendary screenwriter Herman Mankiewicz in David Fincher’s “Mank”. AP Being a familiar face at an awards ceremony isn’t always a plus. Example: Gary Oldman. While he’s excellent as “Citizen Kane” screenwriter Herman Mankiewicz in “Mank,” there’s an unwavering “Him again?” Vibe. Oldman was nominated in 2011 for “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy” and won in 2018 for his Winston Churchill in bold costume in “The Darkest Hour”. This time, it’s an honor to be nominated. “Mank” is the most nominated film this year with 10 nods. But the black-and-white Netflix movie will lose most of it, including Best Actor.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos